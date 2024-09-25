Crolla boys: Boxing brothers looking to outshine Oasis

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Famous Manchester siblings have been in the news of late, but along with music, the city is of course renowned for sport and in boxing, there is a pair of brothers determined to keep their own name up in lights.

Almost a decade ago, Anthony Crolla scaled the heights of the game, boxing his way to the world title and bringing thousands of fans along for the ride. Now, ‘Million Dollar’ has turned trainer and is guiding the career of younger brother William – a man who is determined to make an even bigger impact.

In common with the Gallaghers, the Crolla boys don’t mind a squabble, and the gym is always alive with brutal barbs and bickering. But unlike the musical pair, the fighting is always left behind closed doors and a breakup doesn’t look likely any time soon.

Just like Noel and Liam though, William has a healthy opinion of himself. “You could say we’re a bit like Oasis! I’d say I’m more talented than Anthony, and I’d say I’m better looking as well! But I’m definitely the most talented,” he said with a smile and nod of the head.

Manchester Fighter William Crolla

The 26 year old’s first year as a professional has been near-flawless with five fights, five wins, with four coming by way of knockout. Next up is London’s Lorenzo Grasso when the pair meet at the new Co-op Live – Europe’s biggest indoor arena – on the undercard of Jack Catterall v Regis Prograis on Saturday, 26 October.

“It’s a good step up and he’ll come to try and win, but I’ve always said, when someone comes to try and do that, you’ll see the best of me,” Will explained.

“The new arena means new beginnings and the time is right for someone else to takeover. I believe it’s going to be me. I will be the first Mancunian to have boxed at both arenas and be comfortable at both.”

The plan for the younger Crolla is now simple. Keep winning, aim for titles and grow a fanbase to rival the big headliner names the city has boasted in previous years. Ricky Hatton’s support was unparalleled, and the Manchester Arena was his home. Anthony took on the mantle and enjoyed top-of-the-bill nights at the venue on his road to the WBA lightweight title. William believes the city is crying out for its next big star.

Speaking exclusively to Freebets.com, he said: “It’s probably the worst it’s ever been. We need someone to start bringing shows back to Manchester. Whether it’s the big arenas or the smaller venues, we do need Manchester fighters to start headlining again! There is some good talent coming through but there aren’t any headliners.

“I believe I’ve got the style, the fanbase and the backing for it to be me. It will be me! I’ve got a confidence in myself; I believe I have a fan-friendly style that’s exciting and I’m with the biggest promotional outfit [Matchroom]. I’ve also got the name, it’s to my advantage. The last person to make Manchester his own was my brother. There’s no reason why it can’t be me now.

“I think Manchester is the best city in the world, I’m very proud to be from here. My dream is to top the bill here, to have my name on the billboards outside the arena and then have a good fight inside.”

If that dream becomes reality for the man from New Moston, nobody would be happier than Anthony – 12 years William’s senior. Anthony has already trained one world champion in Rhiannon Dixon, and his stable of fighters is one of the UK’s most impressive. His brother’s success is not lost on William.

“We’re very close. We’re always together and as trainer and fighter we work well together. I think that’s evident. I don’t think the start to my career could’ve gone much better.”