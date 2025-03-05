Crufts 2025: Inside agility at the world's greatest dog show

Yulia Titovets

The fast and the furious of the world's greatest dog show, agility has no intention of slowing down at Crufts 2025.

The high-paced and high stakes showpiece event has become one of the most watched spectacles at the NEC Birmingham over the decades. In stripped back terms, dog agility is an energetic and fun way to test a dog's fitness and obedience to their handler.

The activity involves dogs and their owners running an obstacle course consisting of jumps, tunnels, seesaws and other equipment in a race for both time and accuracy. It was first demonstrated at Crufts in 1978 and has been growing in popularity ever since, now an international sport which has amassed hundreds of competitions and fans around the globe.

One thing is for sure, whether it's watching the best of the best compete or having a go with your own dog in the garden for some mutual fun and quality time, the activity never fails to entertain.

How is dog agility scored at Crufts?

Competitors are allowed to walk the agility course before competition.

Each dog and owner then compete in their allotted spot. As they run the course, the dog is timed by a stopwatch or electronic timer with the final time and judge's calls then taken to the score table for recording.

Faults can be given at Crufts for going off course, not completing an obstacle, refusing an obstacle or going over the calculated standard course time.

When all the dogs in a given height group, level, or class have run, the score table compares run times, faults, and any other requirements to determine placements.

What dog breeds can take part in agility?

In the simplest terms, any dog breed can take part in agility.

However, the breed it is most often associated with is the Border Collie due to their energetic and trainable nature from herding.

Every breed is different and has different exercise, training and grooming needs to help with their agility journey.

Other well known agility breeds include, Australian Shepherds, Springer Spaniels, Jack Russells, Labrador Retrievers and Papillons.

What agility competitions are at Crufts?

Crufts sees over 150 agility competitors take part in various classes of different heights and levels every year.

Championship: This is the ultimate display of agility prowess at Crufts. Dogs and handlers must have won an Agility Challenge Certificate in the past year to qualify for this event, meaning that only the best competitors go up against each other. There are two heats of competition to determine the finalists however, if any faults are made in the final round of compeition, coveted Crufts Challenge Certificate is not awarded.

Crufts Singles: This is the longest-running Crufts competition, having first debuted back in 1978. This discipline features grade six and seven dogs that have consistently shown speed and excellence by accumulating points in heats across the country over the last year to qualify for Crufts.

International Invitation: International and home nation representatives compete in this category. The competition follows Kennel Club regulations, which differ slightly from other international rules that competitors may be used to, adding an extra layer of challenge. It's also the only Crufts competition to run one height: large.

ABC Finals: ABC stands for Anything But Collie, and aims to highlights dog breeds other than Border Collies or Working Sheepdogs. Allowing for a wide and diverse competition, breeds often include Belgian Shepherds, gundogs, or even unrecognised breeds like the Australian Kelpie and Mini American Shepherd take part in the event to showcase their agility skills. Despite the ABC name, Bearded Collies are eligible to compete.

Novice Cup: Set to introduce the rising stars of agility, the Novice Cup allows dogs in novice grades 3, 4 and 5 compete in their first big dog show final. The competitors must have earned their spot on the green carpet during the semi-final at the London International Horse Show.

How to start dog agility?

It is recommended by The Kennel Club that dogs do not start training on any agility equipment until they are at least one year old so as not to harm their joints.

Dogs that start agility must have already mastered basic commands and skills such as sit, stay and lie down, with a good recall and stay necessary to make sure they keep focussed on training.

From there, joining a nearby dog agility club can start the journey, progressing from class one to the acclaimed class seven.

But most of all, it is all about having fun.

A step-by-step guide to getting started in agility can also be found on The Kennel Club website: thekennelclub.org.uk/newtoagility

Crufts, run by The Kennel Club, is a unique celebration of happy, healthy dogs and of the loving relationship that they enjoy with their owners. Crufts is held from 6-9 March 2025 at the NEC Birmingham. Viewers can follow all the action and highlights on Channel 4 and More4, and for further information and tickets visit crufts.org.uk