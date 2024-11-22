Crystal Palace face a battle to keep Marc Guehi with Newcastle United set to make move

Crystal Palace face a battle to keep Marc Guehi with Newcastle United ready to renew attempts to sign the skipper when the transfer window reopens in January.

And the 24-year-old’s stock has risen further following his commanding performances for England – that’s the view of Clinton Morrison. The former Eagles striker believes Guehi’s form with the national side has pushed the Palace defender back into the spotlight.

“I’m just so impressed with how Guehi has done,” said Morrison. “There’s a reason why he captained the England Under-21s and is Palace captain now because he is a leader. He leads by example, is very mature in his interviews and stuff and with John Stones as a partnership, he has been brilliant and has just grown.

“At the Euros everyone was worried when Harry Maguire missed out as he [Guehi] hadn’t played much tournament football. But I always knew he was good enough. I’ve seen a lot of him at Palace, and speaking to a lot of people, he’s always willing to learn.”

Marc Guehi on England duty

Guehi has just over 18 months left on his current deal at Selhurst Park and reports from the North East suggest manager Eddie Howe has not lost interest in the centre back.

Palace fans will hope the club can convince Guehi to sign a new deal and will be looking to their captain to lead their side to a much-needed win when they travel to face Aston Villa this weekend.

A win against Villa – a team also suffering a dip in form prior to the international break – would give the club a huge lift. But Morrison is not convinced.

“I’m not really looking forward to [the game] because Palace have so many injuries, and they’re at Villa Park,” he explained. “I don’t think [Adam] Wharton is back and it’s going to be a hard game anyway. I’d rather it be at Selhurst Park. I would bite your hand off for a point right now if you asked me. It will be difficult, but I’m still not worried about Palace, I think we’ll be alright come the end of the season. “