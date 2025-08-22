Cunningham favours form over experience for Fiji's World Cup opener

Fiji at their World Cup welcome ceremony in York | World Rugby

Ioan Cunningham is looking to the form of his players as he makes his selection for Fiji's World Cup opener against Canada

FIJI head coach Ioan Cunningham has based his selection for the Rugby World Cup opener on form rather than experience ahead of the clash with Canada.

The Fijiana come into their second World Cup off the back of a narrow loss to the USA in Washington last month but face a more daunting challenge as they take on the world’s number two side.

As well as this encounter against Canada in York, Fiji will also take on Scotland and Wales as they look to match or even improve on their performance three years ago when they won a pool game in their tournament debut, beating South Africa.

And Cunningham explained that he was keen to reward those who had impressed against the Women’s Eagles, as well as the players who helped Fijiana beat Samoa to win the 2025 Oceania Rugby Women’s Championship.

He said: “It’s an exciting opportunity for us as a team to showcase our talents and our gifts on the world stage and what a way to start against the number two team in the world, Canada. We can't wait to get going.

“Everyone's fit and available, which is great. It was tough. It's a good challenge, which we want as coaches. Where everyone's pushing each other for selection, competition drives standards, so we're pleased in that respect.

“We are really happy with the 23 that we selected for this match. We rewarded players that have performed really well against USA and Samoa, so that's something we want to build upon when we play against Canada on Saturday.”

Alfreda Fisher will captain the side, having done so against the Americans when she scored two tries in the 31-24 loss.

And she has urged those Fijian fans who are over in the UK to come out in force to support the side, while also saying how important the support of those back home has been in inspiring the team.

She added: “We are excited, we've been training really hard. We are trying to adjust to the weather and have been trying to do our best for months and now. We are really grateful for all of the small things that our management and our coaches are doing to make us get better.

“To our Fijian community in the UK, come out in numbers, bring your flags with you and come and support us. To our family, friends and fans back home, keep on praying for us and please just support us until the very end of our campaign in England.”

Fisher, who is still only 21, will start in the back row alongside Nunia Daunimoala and Manuqalo Komitai, while the half-backs will be Seitata Raimulu and Salanieta Kinita.

But perhaps the most exciting aspect of the matchday squad is on the bench, where teenagers Salote Nailolo and Kelerayani Luvu, as well as 20-year-old Selai Naliva are all set to play their part.

