Chandler Cunningham-South has started all of England's first three Autumn Nations Series matches | IMAGO/News Images via Reuters Co

Chandler Cunningham-South hits as hard as any tackler in rugby, but even the powerful Harlequins back-rower admits that he gets a few butterflies when he runs out at Allianz Stadium.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Still only 21, Cunningham-South has come of age in 2024, breaking into the England team during the Guinness Six Nations before starting all three Tests of the summer Tour, as well as the three matches so far this November.

That included a pair of tries against the Wallabies in the dramatic 42-37 defeat, his first at Allianz Stadium.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And Cunningham-South admits that his head was in a bit of a spin after breaking his duck at the home of English rugby.

“It’s always special to run out at this stadium,” said Cunningham-South, speaking at the launch of Allianz’s Future Fund.

Loading....

“It’s a pretty big stadium, so I’m a little nervous when I walk out here but it’s an amazing feeling.

“It was pretty cool to score a try here, I’ve never done it before, so I was very excited. Your head is all over the place in that moment.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cunningham-South has enjoyed a rapid rise this year, going from England’s Under-20s squad that made it to the semi-finals of the World Rugby Under-20s Championship last summer to becoming a fully-fledged senior international.

And he was quick to pay tribute to his teammates who have helped make that integration a smooth one.

He added: “It’s intense, lots of learning, making new friends. I learn a lot from all the guys here and all the staff. I’m just grateful to be involved.”

Speaking at the launch of the Allianz Future Fund, which will make rugby accessible to everyone and help today’s young players become the stars of tomorrow, and support community rugby clubs across the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And he was keen to stress the importance of making rugby available to all people in society, adding: “It’s great, everyone should be able to play. Playing from a young age is probably the best way to do it. That is where I fell in love with the game.

“I just liked hitting people!”