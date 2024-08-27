Daley-McLean backing Women's Rugby World Cup to blaze a northern trail

World Rugby

The South Shields-born Red Roses legend, 38, represented Darlington Mowden Park Sharks during her illustrious playing career but the club did not bid to be part of the inaugural Allianz PWR campaign last term

Katy Daley-McLean hopes hosting next summer’s World Cup will provide a much-needed boost for women's rugby in her native north-east.

England’s top tier remains without a team from the north-east in this campaign but the region will have the chance to show their passion for the game next summer, starting when Sunderland’s Stadium of Light hosts the tournament opener on August 22.

Speaking to mark a year to go, Daley-McLean said: “It’s such a great place to hold an opening game.

“We talk about how great the north is but we rarely get the opportunity to show it.

“Having no club in the top tier means it is a difficult time for the north-east but what this World Cup can do is really show how much interest there is in women’s rugby.

“By filling out the stadiums, that makes businesses and club owners take a look and think ‘I want to be part of that’.

“I love the fact they’ve brought it here. The final and the opening game are the flagships, and to bring the opener here shows how seriously the north-east is being taken.

“Previously, certainly in my generation, that wasn’t the case. It was almost like ‘if you want to come and play, come to the south’.

“The fact we have the opening game is a real landmark moment in how the region is being viewed.

“People always talk about their region like it’s the best but speaking from the heart, I know Sunderland will deliver.”

Daley-McLean grew up a Newcastle fan but was regularly taken to the Stadium of Light by her Sunderland-supporting father, while she also previously worked for the club’s charity foundation.

Last weekend marked 10 years since the fly-half lifted the World Cup and she remains in awe of how the game has progressed since then – with a sold-out Twickenham the target for the 2025 final.

“If you’d said to me when we lifted that World Cup trophy in 2014 that 10 years on, we’d be sitting at the Stadium of Light talking about an opening game, I’d probably have laughed at you,” she said.

“Prior to that, all the group games had been played at universities or sports parks, it was only the semis and finals that got elevated to stadiums.

“Even as recently as 2017, the last World Cup I played in, it was Eden Park towards the end but smaller stadiums before then. The growth has been rapid - but it’s about time.”

Daley-McLean’s ‘Class of 2014’ enjoyed the celebrations to mark the 10th anniversary of their triumph – ‘I had just about recovered by Thursday’ – and she is looking forward to seeing whether the current crop can follow suit next year, with France and New Zealand lying in wait in September before WXV takes centre stage.

“They are in a great place,” she said.

“We know England are super dominant and we also know the only game we seem to lose are World Cup finals, and you can’t practice them.

“It’s about using these opportunities to make sure you are as prepped as possible.

“It will be interesting to see if there are new players who come in or if it will be those established players who say ‘this is my World Cup’.

“Emily Scarratt did that in 2014, Maggie Alphonsi in 2010. It will be interesting to see if that’s a completely new name or an existing name – I can’t wait to find out.”