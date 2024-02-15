Dan Ashworth is wanted by Manchester United (Image: Getty Images)

Newcastle United sporting director Dan Ashworth is set to complete a bumper move to Premier League rivals Manchester United as the new Sir Jim Ratcliffe era picks up speed at Old Trafford.

Football insider Fabrizio Romano has reported that Ashworth has already said 'yes' to the Red Devils, which he sees as a big opportunity, despite having only moved to Newcastle United from Brighton in February 2022. The 52-year-old is regarded as one of the best in the business when it comes to helping run a football club and specialises in player recruitment.

Ashworth has also previously worked at West Brom and helped the club earn two promotions and two top-half Premier League finishes. His success caught the attention of the FA who then signed his services as a director of elite development.

Manchester United hit 'stumbling block' in Newcastle United negotiations

The Premier League approved Sir Jim Ratcliffe's purchase of a 25 per cent stake in Manchester United this week after a deal was confirmed in December. Interest in bringing in Ratcliffe shows real intent but NewcastleWord reports that there is a 'stumbling block' in any potential agreement.

Ashworth’s existing deal includes a 12 month gardening leave clause if he was to decide to move to another club. Manchester United are determined to get Ashworth at Old Trafford as soon as possible, but would need to pay the Magpies additional compensation to secure the move, which could amount to £10 million.

Dan Ashworth has famous footballing son

It is Dan Ashworth in the headlines this week but the 52-year-old's son is also a name of prominence in the footballing world. Zac Ashworth is 21 years old and on the books at Championship club West Brom, where his father had previously worked as technical director.

Zac Ashworth in action for West Brom. (Image: Getty Images)

Ashworth junior joined the West Brom academy at just 10 years old and worked his way up through the ranks. He made his senior debut in an FA Cup match against Brighton in January 2022 and is on loan at Bolton Wanderers this season.

The full-back, who has made 20 appearances in all competitions this term, is also a Wales under-21 player.

Dan Ashworth huge net worth

Newcastle United sporting director Dan Ashworth is reported to have an impressive net worth of around £4 million. The football bigwig's earnings have come from his roles at West Brom, Brighton and Newcastle United in recent years. The Daily Mail reports he is on a salary of £1.5 million at Newcastle United.

Ashworth did enjoy his own brief playing year at Eastbourne Town but won't have been on the huge contracts that stars are on today. The former College of West Anglia scholar has also worked as a football coach and academy director at Peterborough United.

