Dan Pembroke breaks world record twice en route to glorious gold

Dan Pembroke broke the world record twice en route to Paralympic gold

Not only did Dan Pembroke break a world record on the way to Paralympic gold, but he also absolutely demolished it.

The 33-year-old threw a massive 74.49m to successfully defend his Tokyo 2020 title in the best way possible in Paris.

Having already thrown a new world best of 71.15m on his third attempt, he added a further three metres on the next throw to produce one of the best performances of a British athletes at Paris 2024 so far.

For context, the men's javelin title at the 2024 UK Athletics Championships was won in 75.06m.

“It was incredible," said Pembroke, is one of over 1,000 elite athletes on UK Sport’s National Lottery-funded World Class Programme, allowing them to train full time, have access to the world’s best coaches and benefit from pioneering medical support – which has been vital on their pathway to the Paris 2024 Games. "I was doing my visualisations two days ago and I thought I had a 72m throw in me.

"That first world record (71.13m), I thought, that’s pretty good, just over the world record.

"Then the Iranian, Ali Pirouj, responded with a 69m throw, so I thought ‘the job’s not done yet’. I had to dig deep and really push that boundary a little bit more.

"This is what I love, I love javelin throwing. I’m in my element here."

Pembroke himself admitted that he never expected to throw 74m but after being diagnosed with AS just two months ago was, has found himself at peak performance when it mattered.

And with 74m already in the bag, Pembroke teased that there might be more still to come.

"I never expected to throw 74m because I was diagnosed with an autoimmune condition AS recently and I've been suffering with it for nine years undiagnosed.

"I know how to manage it now but it had been hindering my training all the way through my para career.

"I've had no pain in my body for two months now becuase of my diagnosis so if I get a year's training behind me, who knows what could happen. Let's see what LA brings."

It was a shock performance that deserved the celebrations it got, with Pembroke doing a lap of victory around the Stade de France whilst playing into a the crowd's excitement.

From losing his voice from cheering to bowing on the world's biggest stage, the javelin thrower, was doing nothing but living in the moment.

"That was off the cuff. That crowd out there was so good and got behind me so I thought I should do a lap of honour to celebrate them for being there and sharing that moment with me. That will stay with me for the rest of my life."

