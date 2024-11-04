Daniel part of the pickleball revolution at the national championships

Daniel competed at the 2024 Skechers English Nationals, the biggest-ever staging of the event | Paul Currie/Pickleball England

Daniel set up Grimsby Pickleball Club alongside her husband Andrew,

By Mohamed Hamza in Bolton

Penny Daniel experienced the growth of pickleball in real time as she competed at the sport's biggest-ever national championships in Bolton.

Back home in Grimsby, the 61-year-old introduced pickleball to her hometown alongside her husband Andrew, founding the Grimsby Pickleball Club. And while Penny was hoping the sport would prove popular, even she was surprised by how much it has grown in the area since the foundation of the club 18 months ago, with pickleball proving an instant hit in north east Lincolnshire.

"We set up the club in Grimsby and just thought that we'd do one session and see how that goes, she said. "We're now doing six sessions a week so it's gone a bit mad but it's great to see everybody have fun and enjoying it.

"In the last year since we've set up, the response from people wanting to play more than once a week is what's surprised us. There are people that have come to play three times a week and if given a chance maybe more.

"Our restriction is that we have to hire places to play and we do have a regular venue but we can't get it long-term to do a festival and invite other people in from a bigger radius. It's difficult to do that but apart from that, the restrictions aside, everybody's buzzing about it which is great!"

Pickleball is a racket sport which sees players compete using paddles and a perforated plastic ball. The sport is played indoors and outdoors, and was invented in 1965 as a children's backyard game in the United States but is a fast-growing sport for all ages across England.

Taking place from Thursday 31 October to Sunday 3 November at Bolton Arena, the 2024 Skechers English Nationals comprise four days of high-level competition, with a record number of 1,111 pickleball players competing in the North-west.

She added: "It's fun, it's new, it's something for everybody. Anybody can pick up a paddle and have fun with this game. It brings all ages together and I think the fun element is what gets people buzzing about it.

"That's the big seller. It just brings everybody together, everybody having fun together."

