Danny Care: Harlequins and England scrum-half announces retirement from international rugby
Harlequins and England scrum-half Danny Care has confirmed his retirement from international rugby after 16 years. The Leeds-born 37-year-old, who has a record 369 Quins appearances, played in all five of England’s matches during this year’s Guinness Six Nations, including his 100th cap in the 23-22 win over Ireland.
In a statement posted to Instagram, he said: “To play for England once was a dream come true. Never in my wildest dreams did I think I’d get the opportunity to do it over 100 times. After a lot of reflection the past few months, the time feels right for myself and the team, to retire from international rugby. The past 12 months in this England team have been arguably my favourite, making memories that my family and I will cherish and remember forever.”
Saying 'all good things must come to an end', he added: "I'm unbelievably proud to be English and have had the privilege to represent this amazing country over the past 16 years. The team is in a really exciting place and there are some increasing young 9's out there that I can't wait to watch and support how they take the team forward."
Care also thanked the rest of the team and England fans for the 'unconditional support' throughout the years. He added: "It means the world and nothing will ever beat the feeling of walking out to all of you at Twickenham. Thank you to every coach who picked me, dropped me, picked me again, dropped me again, loved me or hated me. Hopefully I've shown that you should never give up."
