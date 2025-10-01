Darren Fearn listening closely in first season as Knights head coach

The RFU Collection via Getty Images

Darren Fearn is ready for his first season as Doncaster Knights head coach knowing that he has the ear of perhaps the greatest rugby coach of them all.

Stepping up from forwards coach after Joe Ford departed last season, Fearn will take charge of the team in Champ Rugby this season with the support of director of rugby Sir Ian McGeechan, the most successful Lions coach of all.

And while the top job is nothing new for Fearn, who has spent plenty of time heading up university programmes in Newcastle and Northumbria, as well as coaching England Students, if he does need any advice, he does not have far to look.

He said: “I was very aware of the league and club and having a year at the club was very good.

“We’ve got Sir Ian McGeechan as director of rugby. He’s fantastic, you couldn’t have more experience in the game, he makes you feel so comfortable to be around.

“There are little conversations, that could be the tactical side, the intricacies of the game, the technical points, psychological points. There is loads of stuff from Geech and that will continue.”

After a couple of down seasons, Doncaster improved last term, finishing third behind Ealing Trailfinders and Bedford Blues.

But it is all change in Champ Rugby this season with the return of the play-offs for the top six in the league, while matches will also be streamed on Ireland’s largest streaming platform, Clubber TV.

It marks the first time that all 182 league games, as well as the play-offs, will be available to stream on the subscription-only service.

That will give some of the brightest young talents in England the chance to show that they can do to a global audience, while the return of the play-offs will challenge coaches to manage their squads. As a Champ veteran in his playing days, Fearn is relishing that conundrum.

He added: “As a group of players, it’s a really good group, not just on the field. We’ve created a good crew and we’re excited for the season. This is arguably going to be the toughest Champ season there has been for a long time and there is more jeopardy with the relegation and the play-offs coming back, which I played in as a player. I’m excited for that.

“You’ve got to be ready, everyone is a competitor, they all want to win. It’s making sure you go after each week but knowing that there is a time to peak as well.

“There’s a balance to be found. When I was at Bedford, we got to the final and it was off the back of a good season and we carried that momentum with us.

“So you want to win every game and what will be, will be. You just have to be ready to fly come the back end of the season.”

The Champ Rugby 25-26 season starts on October 3. For more information, visit www.champrugby.com