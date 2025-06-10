Data reveals the top 10 cities dominating combat sports in 2025

United Kingdom

Fitness Expert highlights where interest, investment, and opportunities in combat sports are thriving in 2025.

From classic boxing halls to modern MMA studios, combat sports have been gaining serious traction across the UK, reflected by a 28% increase in registered boxing clubs since 2020 and a surge in amateur MMA competitions, according to Sport England and UKMMAF data.

A recent study by Fantasy MMAdness analysed the number of boxing clubs, MMA schools, pro events, and national champions to identify the top 10 UK cities by combat sports activity in 2025.

Top 10 UK Cities for Combat Sports in 2025

Rank City Score 1 London 2.516 2 Durham 2.120 3 Wakefield 1.480 4 Winchester 1.320 5 Chester 1.281 6 Lancaster 1.259 7 Liverpool 1.112 8 Birmingham 0.969 9 Brighton & Hove 0.947 10 Chelmsford 0.925

Why These Cities Reign

London – With the highest number of professional boxing events and British world champions, the capital leads. Its historic gyms and elite coaches continue to drive national prominence.

Durham – Sitting second thanks to the most boxing clubs per capita, Durham boasts a tight-knit fight community with accessible grassroots boxing setups.

Wakefield – This West Yorkshire city ranks highly due to the largest number of MMA schools per person, making it a go-to destination for mixed martial arts training.

Winchester, Chester & Lancaster – These historic cities score well as regional hubs, offering accessible training environments and enthusiastic local participation, even outside big urban centres.

Liverpool & Birmingham – Both cities combine modern training facilities with traditional combat sports scenes, reflecting boxing’s deep roots and growing MMA interest.

Brighton & Hove – Known for its lifestyle appeal, it also supports a unique grassroots combat sports culture, blending fitness, wellbeing, and alternative training.

Chelmsford – As the smallest city in the top 10, Chelmsford is an emerging combat-sport centre with fast-growing clubs and a strong community presence.

“The rise of combat sports across the UK reflects more than athletic interest. It has now become a cultural shift. Gyms are becoming community spaces, where boxing and MMA offer fitness, purpose, and belonging.

London’s continued dominance isn’t surprising, as it’s the historic heart of boxing, but what’s more exciting is seeing smaller towns like Durham and Wakefield move into the spotlight. These places have rich local talent, committed coaches, and growing youth engagement who are shaping a grassroots movement.

Cities like Winchester and Lancaster show that you don’t have to be a big metropolitan area to thrive in combat sports. They combine local pride with access to quality coaching. Whether you’re in a major city or a smaller town, if you’ve got the facilities and community, you can build an incredible training culture.

Ultimately, what these rankings show is that combat sports in 2025 are more than just spectacle. Now, they’re becoming essential pieces of local wellness and identity,” says Fitness Expert, Kelly Davis from Fantasy MMAdness.

Whether you're seeking serious training, community, or just a fresh way to get fit, the UK’s top combat sports cities are worth exploring. In 2025, stepping into the ring or onto the mats is a growing cultural movement.