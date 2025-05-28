Daughter of injured rugby player taking on 12 hikes for charity | IPF

Having set out initially to raise £2,000 from the 12 hikes, she has already raised over £21,000 and is determined to keep going for a cause so close to her and her family’s heart.

Georgina Baker, the daughter of IPF Member John Baker, is undertaking 12 hikes in 12 months to raise money for the RFU Injured Players Foundation (IPF) to thank them for their unwavering support since her father’s accident.

“The IPF has been amazing since my dad’s accident,” Georgina commented. “Our welfare officer, John Burgess explained what would happen and helped us understand what life could be like, while also reminding us that dad is still our dad. They are on speed dial and always there for all of us for whatever we need.

“They are always upbeat and enthusiastic, but most importantly they really care – about my dad, my mum, me and my brother. They genuinely look after you and that’s fantastic to see – we feel so lucky to have that support network.”

The IPF is England Rugby’s Official Charity and supports players who have sustained a life-changing injury whilst playing rugby union in England. Life-changing injuries include those which result in the loss or use of a limb, catastrophic spinal cord injuries or acute, severe traumatic brain injuries.

John sustained an injury to his spine from vertebrae C3-C6 including damage to the spinal cord which resulted in the loss of function in all four limbs during a tackle in a rugby match on 13th November 2024.

While injuries like this remain extremely rare in the sport, the IPF is on hand to offer wide-ranging support for players, their families and friends when faced with such an injury. This can include immediate support in hospital ensuring access to the most appropriate medical care as well as emotional, practical and financial assistance, enabling families to focus on supporting their loved one. The IPF is committed to being there for life, or for as long as the player needs. The whole support package is provided to ensure every player has choice, control and is empowered to live the life they wish to lead.

The Foundation always puts the player at the centre of this support, with consideration for the unique barriers they may face to achieving their goals and the un-met needs they may be experiencing.

For Georgina’s dad, the IPF has been in regular contact with John and his family to make sure he has everything he needs and to keep him in good spirits on his tough rehabilitation journey. The Foundation has also advised them on what they need technology-wise so they can regularly communicate with John until he comes home. The family will move into a bungalow at the end of May, which will be further adapted to suit John’s needs and be ready for when he returns to the family fold.

After spending four months in the John Radcliffe hospital in Oxfordshire, John was moved to Holy Cross Rehab centre in Surrey and his wife Tina is able to visit him regularly with the IPF supporting her stays.

As managing director of Hawkins Steel, part of Hawkins group of companies EOT, based in Banbury, John’s company has also supported him, ensuring he has the technology he needs to get back to work and start contributing to the business. This includes the provision of voice-activated equipment with the IPF teaching him how to use a hands-free mouse and keypad so he can now send emails and call and text his friends, family and colleagues.

Georgina has already undertaken four hikes in the Lake District, Shropshire and Dorset as well as climbing Snowdon on her and her dad’s birthday on March 15th, which she says haven’t been easy. “They’ve been really challenging, but also really good. We’ve had some really good groups of people who might not have met before all sharing their life stories and creating bonds and building friendships and connections, which makes it even more worthwhile and shows just how welcoming the rugby community is.”

Over the course of the next eight months, she will hike up Pen-Y-Fan, Scafell Pike and Helvellyn amongst others including a gentle seven miles with members of the wider rugby community on June 22nd trekking the Watlington Hill Circular.

Georgina is taking on the daunting challenge to show how vast and supportive the rugby community is and also to raise awareness of the IPF.

“As a family we want people to know who they need to call should this happen to anyone on a rugby union pitch,” she continued.

“If it does happen you are in the best hands with the IPF as they know the steps to take and how to do it. I also want to let people know that you’re part of the rugby community, no matter what. That community has wrapped its arms around me and my family, and we are so grateful. And so I want to give something back so the IPF is in a position to help more people should they go through this.”