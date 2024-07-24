Dean bidding to solidify status as British swimming Olympic great

Great Britain's Tom Dean celebrates winning the Men's 200m Freestyle at Tokyo Aquatics Centre on the fourth day of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Japan.

Joining his brothers and sisters in the age-group ranks, Dean’s love for swimming was fostered by a nurturing environment and the coaching of Paul Lloyd

Tom Dean became an Olympic superstar in the Tokyo Aquatics Centre, one of the biggest swimming venues in the world, bursting onto the scene to win two gold medals at the age of just 21.

But if you want to measure his impact on the sport, you’re best to head to Braywick Leisure Centre. Dean’s journey to the pinnacle of swimming began aged eight when he first dived into the water at his first and only club, Maidenhead Marlins Swimming Club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Joining his brothers and sisters in the age-group ranks, Dean’s love for swimming was fostered by a nurturing environment and the coaching of Paul Lloyd.

“My time at the club has given me a respect for the sport and an appreciation for getting out what you put in,” says Dean.

“I think a degree of discipline, motivation, time management – all these things that come from a sport which is as tough and demanding as swimming.

“I’ve been able to carry that through into not just my senior career within the sport but other aspects of my life as well.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dean is a passionate advocate for swimming as a life skill with the National Lottery playing a fundamental role in maintaining the sport’s infrastructure in the UK. More than £368M of National Lottery funding has been invested into grassroots and community aquatics projects across the nation.

“Clubs are absolutely vital,” said Dean. “I think everyone should learn how to swim, everyone should leave school knowing how to swim, I’m a big advocate for that.

“My parents had me in the water from a young age, just purely for water safety and I just loved going to the pool as much as I could, it’s always been a passion of mine.

“A love of the water has always been part of my life. The support of the National Lottery is vital in making sure other people can grow to have that love too.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With more than £30M a week raised for Good Causes, including vital funding into elite and grassroots sport, National Lottery players support our Olympic and Paralympic athletes to live their dreams and make the nation proud, as well as providing more opportunities for people to take part in sport. To find out more visit: www.lotterygoodcauses.org.uk

As a teenager, Dean watched his sister Connie dominate local galas and excel in the sport. She earned a scholarship to Duke University in North Carolina, and Dean realised that healthy familial competition was the push he needed to make it to the top.

Beyond the ambition to keep up with his sister, family has always been a huge part of Dean’s journey to the top – so it was only fitting that they hit the headlines when he won Olympic gold in Tokyo in the 200m freestyle three years ago.

Dean was guided in the final few steps to Olympic gold by seasoned swimming coach Dave McNulty, but he credits Lloyd with laying the foundations for his success in the early years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I wouldn’t be where I am today if it wasn’t for Paul,” said Dean.

“He took me from an age-grouper all the way to a European champion. So, completely invaluable when it came to my development and helped me to become a successful senior swimmer with longevity in the sport.”

Lloyd is still at the helm of Maidenhead Marlins, and he believes Dean’s achievements have transformed the atmosphere at the club.

“Just Tom’s whole ethos and demeanour – that culture has really set in in the club,” said Lloyd. “We’ve got such a good well-disciplined, well-drilled group of swimmers thanks to Tom, all the way down to even the seven and eight-year-olds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The fact that they now know him, and they feel as if they know him personally gives a massive boost to them.

“Thinking actually, the Olympics isn’t a ‘pot of gold at the end of the rainbow’ dream because they can see someone personal that they can aspire to be.

“Having that role model certainly does motivate them and get them through those moments when they doubt themselves.

Dean will be back on the Olympic stage this summer, looking to retain the 4x200m freestyle title he won in Tokyo.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While he missed out on the chance to defend his 200m freestyle crown, finishing third at the British trials, Dean will also compete individually in the 200m individual medley, an event in which he won a bronze medal at last year’s World Championships.

And after the Covid-19 pandemic meant that no one was able to come and watch his Tokyo exploits, it is no surprise that a huge contingent is already booking their travel and accommodation for Paris this summer.