Dedicated rugby volunteers bag prestigious national awards

The Honda Volunteer of the Year awards are part of the Honda Volunteer Recognition Programme which provides a platform to recognise the volunteers who make up such an integral part of the game and who have made a great contribution to their club and community – no matter what their role

Five dedicated rugby volunteers have bagged prestigious national awards for their game-changing exploits at their local clubs.

Paul Milham and Derek Spence, Moira Bowden, Ellen Collison and John Pope were all recognised at the recent Honda Volunteer of the Year awards.

Paul and Derek are Chairman and Secretary respectively at Aylesbury RFC and claimed the Connecting the Community prize, while Moira Bowden is Chair of Hartlepool Rovers and claimed the Unsung Hero gong.

Ellen Collison is Youth Girls Head Coach at West Norfolk Rugby Club and claimed the Game For All prize, while John Pope is Director of Rugby at Washington RFC and claimed the Game Changer award.

Derek and Paul have a long history with the club, going back to 1996 and 1999 respectively, and in recent years have masterminded a huge project to transform it into a community hub and to make the club bigger, better, and more financially secure than ever.

Paul said: “For me, it’s about more than just Derek and I.

“It’s a reflection on the whole committee, the club, the volunteers. It means an awful lot in terms of recognition for us personally, but the club as well.”

Derek, who has played rugby since the age of five, echoed that sentiment: “I’m proudest of the way people have pulled together to build what we’ve got.

“Over the years various committees have made good decisions and we’ve built on those. It’s about getting people involved and we’re really lucky to have so many people who are prepared to get involved and do stuff for rugby and the community.”

Moira took over as Chair before the pandemic as rugby struggled to get back on its feet after Covid. Rovers had no treasurer, secretary or bar manager then, but under her leadership the committee has returned to full strength, three new junior teams have been set up, and the club has been remade into the heart of the community.

She said: “I have certain expectations of myself, and I don’t really feel as if I go over and above what I should be doing. But it was evident on Friday night that I do! It’s fantastic to be recognised for what you do, but quite humbling. It really made you feel valued.”

The awards recognise the local heroes who have had a major impact in their clubs and communities and demonstrated their commitment to the game over the past 12 months. It brings the opportunity to thank those who have gone above and beyond this year for teams, clubs, referees’ societies, and educational establishments.

Over 2,000 volunteers were nominated, with nominees being recognised at local level, before winners from these events were put forward as national finalists, with 46 nominees recognised at an awards ceremony at Allianz Stadium last week.

Ellen, a lifelong rugby fan, has been recognised for the huge role she has played in developing the Youth Girls section of the club.

She said: “It’s crazy. It’s lovely, I didn’t expect it. You don’t volunteer for that, but it’s really nice to be recognised by other people. My heart’s full of love.

“I’m really proud of the growth that I’ve managed to achieve in the girls’ section. I want equality for the girls: it’s always been about the senior men’s team, but I want it to be about the whole community, for the girls to be seen and represented.”

John became Club Secretary three years ago and has turned around the club’s fortunes after years of declining levels of participation, particularly during and after the pandemic.

He spearheaded the planning and running of ‘Touch Tuesday’ and ‘Back to Rugby/Rugby for Beginners’ sessions, as well as introducing Friday night social games and broadening the club’s appeal to new members.

He said: “It’s really nice to be recognised, but it’s recognition for the whole of the Washington committee as well. There’s four of us who took the project on two years ago and it’s important to note that, I know I won the award individually, but others have been a big part of it also.

The mum-of-two, who coaches U10s and is moving into U11 coaching in September, single-handedly increased player numbers by 250% in the Youth Girls’ section through 2023. She hosts the club’s successful ‘Pitch up and Play’ events and taster sessions for girls in local schools and has opened the club up to girls who have never tried the sport before, as well as running fundraising efforts to provide kit and equipment for the players.

Volunteers are the backbone of grassroots rugby in England. If you’d like to get involved and make a difference at your community club, visit: www.englandrugby.com/run/club-management/volunteers