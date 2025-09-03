Defender Burghley Horse Trials 2025 gets underway in the sunshine

Harry Meade riding ET HOP DU MATZ in the 1st Horse Inspections of the Defender Burghley Horse Trials, in the park land surrounding Burghley House near Stamford in Lincolnshire in the UK between 3rd - 7th September 2025 | Defender Burghley Horse Trials / Peter Nixon

Fifty-two horses, gleaming in the bright sunshine between showers, were presented to the Ground Jury of Andrew Bennie (NZL), Christina Klingspor (SWE) and Valerie Pride (USA).

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Defender Burghley Horse Trials 2025 got underway this afternoon with the first horse inspection, sponsored by Fairfax & Favor.

Fifty-two horses, gleaming in the bright sunshine between showers, were presented to the Ground Jury of Andrew Bennie (NZL), Christina Klingspor (SWE) and Valerie Pride (USA).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Several athletes had their hands full on the runway, as fit, excited horses were keen to get on with the job.

First-timer Aimee Penny's PSH Encore (GBR) kicked out part of the floral display at the far end of the horse inspection strip, while Global Fision M (NZL) very nearly knocked rider Lauren Innes to the ground in his enthusiasm and Ballyneety Rocketman, presented by Sam Watson (IRL), snorted loudly throughout, much to the amusement of the crowds packed in to the stands.

Defending champions Ros Canter and Lordships Graffalo (GBR) passed in style, and only one horse was not accepted by the Ground Jury and vets into the competition – Burghley debutante Laura Birley (GBR)’s Bob Cotton Bandit.

Winner of the Hi Ho Silver best dressed lady award was Samantha Lissington (NZL) who sported a pale blue Zara trouser suit accessorised with her grandmother's bracelet and Fairfax & Favor boots. Best dressed man was Matthew Heath (GBR), clad in a tweed suit with long jacket, by Holland Cooper.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tomorrow the competition starts in earnest with Harry Meade (GBR) and the first of his three rides, Et Hop Du Matz, in the arena at 10am after Grace Cooper has completed the guinea pig test.

Every moment of the action from Defender Burghley 2025 will be shown live on Burghley TV: https://burghley-horse.co.uk/burghley-tv

To find out more about Defender Burghley (4-7 September 2025) and to purchase tickets and make a reservation in the Avebury restaurant, visit www.burghley-horse.co.uk.