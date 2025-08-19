Defender Burghley Horse Trials 2025: Harry Mutch praises Shanbeg Cooley

Harry Mutch riding Shanbeg Cooley for GBR during the Cross Country phase of the Defender Burghley Horse Trials, in the parkland of Burghley House near Stamford in Lincolnshire in the UK on the 30th August to 3 September 2023. | Defender Burghley Horse Trials / Peter Nixon

The 11-year-old gelding was absent from the 2024 edition of the world-famous 5* event, a year on from placing 28th in his Defender Burghley debut, but will return to the iconic venue for a second go-around come September.

Harry Mutch believes 'under the radar' Shanbeg Cooley has what it takes to wow the crowd at the Defender Burghley Horse Trials.

While Mutch concedes that Shanbeg Cooley will have his share of doubters, the Whitley Bay-based rider believes his noble steed will win plenty of new fans.

“I’ve had him now since he was a 5-year-old so I feel like we know each other inside out,” said Mutch, who has previously ridden the now-retired Bronze HD. “He’s the sort of horse that rises to the big occasions and loves a good challenge. I feel he is a proper ‘Burghley’ horse and it’s exciting.

“Nothing’s ever too much for him and it’s nice to be able to take that out on a course.

“To be honest, I feel like he’s still slightly under the radar because he had last year off and I feel people don’t know too much about him yet.

“I wouldn’t trade him for any other horse there because I feel he’s one of the best jumpers at the circuit and one of the fastest in the world.

“I go to these events and see people riding for their lives to get the time and I can take my watch off and cruise around and I feel like I’ll achieve it.

“That’s not me trying to sound like it’s easy but he's so unique because he’s so careful and brave and that combination doesn’t really mix at the top level.”

One of two British eventing majors alongside Badminton Horse Trials, Defender Burghley regularly attracts the world's elite equestrians and Mutch admits he is bursting with anticipation.

“It is one of the true 5* events and you know you’ve turned up to the big one when you’ve arrived there,” added Mutch. “There aren't many places in the world that you give the feeling it does. You just know you’re at a special event and that you're in for a tough time.

“He [Shanbeg Cooley] went to Burghley two years ago as a nine-year-old when I didn't know what I was going get and so didn't have the perfect preparation for it.

“He still came out and gave me a serious ride around there so after two more years of preparation and getting him used to the top level, it will be really exciting to see how he finds it coming back.”

Defender Burghley Horse Trials (4-7 September 2025) has been a major international sporting and social event for over 50 years. It attracts the world's top equestrians and is attended by vast and enthusiastic crowds. For more information visit www.burghley-horse.co.uk