Defender Burghley Horse Trials veteran still feels the magic of event debut

Michael Owen believes the Defender Burghley Horse Trials still feel magic despite over 10 appearances

Nantwich eventer Michael Owen is a Defender Burghley Horse Trials veteran but still insists the magic makes it feel like his first time.

In one way it will be a new experience for the 46-year-old as he will ride on horse J’Adore Salsa for the first time at a 5* competition at the prestigious three-day event.

Owen himself has over 30 CCI5* starts under his belt – including over 10 at Burghley – but the excitement of competing at the grand old venue has not faded as he prepares to go again this week.

“It's just amazing. It's what you dream of when you're a lot younger as a kid, you watch on the telly and you see all your idols go round,” he said.

“Every time you go it's just so magical. It still feels like my first time going with the excitement of it all.

“It's such a prestigious, famous place. It's where every event rider wants to be, and if you're not there, you feel like you're missing out.”

While Owen will be aiming for a strong placing with J’Adore Salsa, he is also acutely aware of the achievement of even getting to Burghley.

As such, the Cheshire-based event rider is keen to recognise his own accomplishment of competing up to 14 at the world-renowned event.

“I've accomplished so much having gone there and Badminton [Horse Trials] a lot,” he reflected.

“I'm not a big-name rider. I don't have a big yard, and I don't have a lot of very rich owners, so to be doing it on a small scale compared to other riders, I feel like, pound for pound, I'm as good as any rider there.

“I just feel so privileged to get there. In my eyes, it's the win just getting there. Obviously I want to do well, but it's a very small percentage who ever get to the likes of Burghley.

“To have been there so many times on different horses is, I've got to be proud of what I've done and soak it in.”

This year Owen will be competing alongside 14-year-old J’Adore Salsa across the three disciplines of show jumping, cross-country and dressage.

While she has only competed at 4* events previously, Owen is aiming high as he feels the time is right for the mare to make the step up.

“We’ve gradually built up a partnership and made our way up the grades. We've got to this point where we're like, ‘Okay, let's try five star,’” he explained.

“It’s now or never, because she's 14 now so we felt now's the right time and she's in the form of her life.

“A top-15 placing would be the win for me. She'd be right there in the prize money, so anything in the top 15 would be amazing. Anything better than that would be a dream come true.”

Defender Burghley Horse Trials (4-7 September 2025) has been a major international sporting and social event for over 50 years. It attracts the world's top equestrians and is attended by vast and enthusiastic crowds. For more information visit www.burghley-horse.co.uk