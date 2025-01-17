Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Former Scotland and Manchester United striker Denis Law has died aged 84, his family has announced.

Law won two league titles with United and was a member of their European Cup-winning side under Sir Matt Busby in 1968 when they became the first English club to lift the trophy.

A short family statement read: “It is with a heavy heart that we tell you our father Denis Law has sadly passed away. He fought a tough battle but finally he is now at peace. We would like to thank everyone who contributed to his wellbeing and care, past and much more recently. We know how much people supported and loved him and that love was always appreciated and made the difference. Thank you.”

Law scored 237 goals in 404 appearances during his 11-year career at Manchester United, making him the club’s third-highest scorer behind Wayne Rooney and Sir Bobby Charlton. Nicknamed "The King," Law was known for his fearless style and remarkable pace, despite his smaller stature. His 18-year playing career also included stints at Huddersfield Town, Manchester City (twice), and Torino.

A prolific forward for Scotland, Law earned 55 caps and remains the country’s joint all-time leading scorer with 30 goals, sharing the record with Kenny Dalglish. He made his international debut at just 18 years old in 1958.

Law’s transfers set British records at the time, moving from Huddersfield to Manchester City in 1960, then to Torino in 1961, and finally to Manchester United in 1962.