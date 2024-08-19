Devos hopes fortunes changes after first Champions Tour podium of the season

Devos was yet to make a podium on the Tour this year before finishing third in London. | Longines Global Champions Tour

Devos was yet to make a podium on the Tour this year before finishing third in London.

Olympian Pieter Devos hopes that his recent Longines Global Champions Tour podium can be the beginning of a change in fortune for his 2024 season.

The 36-year-old from Diest had not reached the levels he had hoped in the early rounds of the Global Tour, but stormed to a first podium of the season in style in London. Devos jumped a double clean to take third place at the Grand Prix, clocking a time of 38.64 to stand on the podium behind Britain's Harry Charles and Germany's Christian Kukuk.

And it was a performance that Devod believes brought a fresh lease of life into 2024.

"I had already had a few good Global seasons but this season was just not my time in the Tour so I'm very happy to be back on the podium," he said. "I hope to go on from here. I'm really happy with my horse today, she jumped unbelievably.

"She's 17 but she gave such a fresh and good impression and that's what makes me so happy today. It's all about that."

Riding his 17-year-old mare Toupie de la Roque, Devos produced a calculated jump off performance under pressure to return to the podium. The rider and horse have a storied history and despite the dip in form for both earlier this season, Devos now hopes that their London podium can change their fate, with just three regular round to go before the Tour's final showdown in Riyadh.

"We have had some really great results together," he said. "We had a little bit of bad luck last week, with some stupid hits here and there.

"But we're back to jumping double clears and you can feel that the horse is really happy and that's why it was so good today. It gives me confidence looking forward to the next few months."

