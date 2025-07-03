Did Diogo Jota play with Andre Silva? Career and personal life of Liverpool star’s brother lost in tragic car crash

Diogo Jota's brother, Andre Silva, was signed by FC Penafiel on a free transfer

Days after reaching the pinnacle of his football career, Liverpool and Portugal star Diogo Jota tragically passed away in a car crash in northwestern Spain on Thursday. Jota and his brother Andre Silva were killed in the fatal car crash just two weeks after the Liverpool forward’s wedding.

As per the emergency services, the incident occurred on the A-52 highway near Zamora, a city in the Castile and Leon region of northern Spain. Like the Liverpool and Portugal star, Jota, his late brother Silva also possessed remarkable football talent. Jota's brother, Silva, played for FC Penafiel in the Portuguese second tier. Silva had recently wrapped up his season, with the team securing an 11th-place finish in the league. He was 25.

How many clubs did Andre Silva play for?

Silva kickstarted his football career in the youth ranks of FC Porto, where he honed his skills alongside his brother Diogo at the club’s esteemed academy. Progressing through Porto’s youth setup, the attacking midfielder had spells with the youth teams of several Portuguese clubs, including Famalicão U23 and Boavista U23.

In 2021, he joined Gondomar SC, a lower-tier Portuguese side, where he spent two seasons establishing himself as a professional. He capped off his recent chapter with FC Penafiel in Portugal’s second division, Liga Portugal 2, a club he signed on a free transfer in July 2023. At Penafiel, Silva made 62 appearances and his market value was estimated at €450,000 as of June 2025, citing his growing reputation in the domestic arena.

Personal life: Was Andre Silva married?

Details about Silva’s personal life remain limited as he opted to maintain a lower profile compared to his brother Diogo. There is no publicly available information confirming whether Silva was married or had children at the time of his passing. Unlike Diogo, who shared glimpses of his family life, including his marriage to Rute Cardoso and their three children, Andre’s private life was less documented, with his focus seemingly on his footballing career.

Penafiel’s emotional tribute

Mourning the tragic loss of Silva, Penafiel Football Club extends its deepest condolences and has vowed to honour Jota’s brother with a heartfelt tribute during their upcoming matches. “Penafiel Football Club expresses its deepest sorrow for the tragic passing of Andre Silva and his brother Diogo Jota, victims of a car accident that occurred in the last few hours. The loss of two lives so young and connected to the world of football fills us with sorrow and dismay,” the club said in a post shared on Facebook.

“At this very difficult moment, Penafiel Football Club sends its most sincere condolences to the family, friends and all those who shared with André and Diogo moments of life and passion for the sport. The club will decree official mourning and pay tribute to upcoming sporting commitments. May you rest in peace.”

Did Andre Silva and Diogo Jota play together?

Silva represented Porto's youth teams up to under-17 level and in 2017, he joined his elder brother Diogo at Pacos de Ferreira. Sharing a deep connection, both as brothers and as footballers, the duo came through the youth ranks at FC Porto.

However, there is no record of the two playing together in a competitive senior match. While Jota progressed to Porto’s first team in 2016 on loan from Atletico Madrid, Silva remained a part of the club’s youth setup prior to his moves to other Portuguese clubs.

As their careers took different paths, Diogo rose to international prominence at clubs like Wolverhampton Wanderers and Liverpool, Andre enjoyed a respectable career in Portugal’s lower tiers.

Though Jota and Silva didn't share the pitch in professional matches, the brothers contributed to Porto's history at the academy.

Their close bond was clear on social media, with Jota frequently sharing moments alongside Silva during holidays and family gatherings, including Diogo’s wedding, which took place weeks before the tragic accident.