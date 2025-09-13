Dina Asher-Smith hoping for seventh heaven at World Athletics Championships

Dina Asher-Smith competes in the Woman's 100m heats during day one of the World Athletics Championships Tokyo 2025 at National Stadium on September 13, 2025 in Tokyo, Japan. | Sam Mellish/British Athletics

The fastest woman in British history Dina Asher-Smith feels she is hitting form at the perfect time for Tokyo

Dina Asher-Smith hopes it will be seventh heaven in Tokyo and believes she is rounding into form at the perfect time.

The fastest woman in British history begins her seventh World Championship this weekend and is hoping to emulate her 2019 career-high when she became 200m champion.

Asher-Smith starts with the 100m and will be in action early in tomorrow’s Saturday’s heats.

Her form suggests she should breeze through the first round and go all the way to Sunday’s final, which is at 2.13pm UK time.

The 29-year-old retained her 200m British title last month and has flashed some notable times on the Diamond League circuit, particularly in Zurich two weeks ago when she was aiming to take it easy.

She expects to get near both her personal bests in Tokyo and hopes her planning and preparation for 2025 pays off, with the 200m to follow next week.

“To have this longevity at this kind of standard and – I haven’t been there yet but I think I will be next week – where you run 10.8 every year at 100m, you have to be knowledgeable of what you are doing,” she said.

“I just think I am in a really great spot, I have been running well, I have been doing some good things on track.

“I was really proud of Zurich Diamond League because, coming into it, I didn’t know if I was going to run the 200m, mainly because I was treating it as a big training day. So it was about doing those reps.

“I ran the 100m and was a bit annoyed at the time so I ran the 200m and banged out a 22.1.

“I was just so happy and it re-affirmed to me what shape I am in and what I can run when I have peaked.”

Asher-Smith leads three British women with an eye on sprint medals this week.

Daryll Neita is bidding to re-discover her best form after swapping Italy for Florida last year.

The 29-year-old, who finished fourth in the 100m and fifth in 200m at the Olympics last summer, is now coached by Lance Brauman, who steered Noah Lyles to the men’s 100m title.

“I know what I am like at a champs, so get the popcorn ready,” she said.

“It has been a year of ups and downs. I have had to build myself from the start and navigate a new situation, which I have loved.

“I have had to overcome a lot this season, whereas normally I would say that you are getting a very polished article and someone who has been ready since the start.”

New 200m British champion Amy Hunt completes the trio, who will form the spine of a strong 4x100m relay team next weekend.

Follow all the action from the World Athletics Championships Tokyo 25 on BBC