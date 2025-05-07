Dom Solanke reveals biggest frustration with modern football

Dave Benett

Spurs striker Dom Solanke revealed his biggest frustration with modern football is the lack of freedom given to wingers.

The England forward believes less leeway is given to players to express themselves, with managers instead restricting creativity in order to fit players into their system.

But Solanke, who was speaking at the launch of the new Fanatics Collectibles flagship store in London’s Regent Street, believes it was better when players were able to do the things they enjoyed most out on the pitch.

“Back in the day it was a bit more freestyle when people would go more where they want but I think the game definitely evolved,” he said.

“Everyone's got different systems, every manager's got a different way of playing so they always have their preferences. For me personally being a striker it's not too bad because I'm always just at the top around the goal so I don't really get sucked into the movements all over the pitch.

“For me, it's more for the wingers. I love watching wingers express themselves.

“Back in the day you would see wingers try anything, we don't really see that as much these days which is a shame really because that's what football is all about.

“That enjoyment, trying things. That's probably the part that I miss most.”

Solanke has eight goals in the Premier League this season, but admitted his side’s focus is now firmly on the Europa League after a disappointing domestic campaign.

Ange Postecoglou’s men will take a 3-1 lead to Norway on Thursday ahead of their semi-final second leg against Bodo/Glimt, where they will be looking to book their place in Bilbao for the final.

“It’s something that we’ve all got our eyes on now it's coming to the end of the season,” he added.

“We know our league [form] hasn't been the best this year so we're hoping to end it with some silverware.

“Europa League's a great trophy to win so we believe we can do it, we just need to get the job done now.”

Solanke was speaking as part of a live recording of the Rio Ferdinand Presents podcast, alongside former England age grade team-mate Tosin Adarabioyo at the launch of the new Fanatics Collectibles store in London.

The Fanatics Collectibles store is now open to the public after it was opened by Lewis Hamilton, with fans able to purchase all kinds of rare cards alongside regular packs. The space is also a place for collectors to hang out with one another, with a bespoke livestreaming area also aiding content creation.

The pair revealed their love of trading cards, with Solanke starting to collect again in the past year having enjoyed the hobby as a child.

“When I was younger I used to collect Match Attax, Pokemon, Yu-Gi-Oh, I had loads and loads of cards,” said Solanke.

“I tried to find them recently but most of them were gone so I needed to start again. About a year ago and I started collecting again; a few anime cards, a few football cards and stuff like that. It's a great hobby to get into.”

This episode of the podcast was recorded at the opening of Fanatics Collectibles new flagship store on Regent Street, London. The store is now open to the public following a week of opening celebrations featuring Rio Ferdinand, Tosin Adarabioyo, Dominic Solanke, Lewis Hamilton and many more stars from the world of sport.