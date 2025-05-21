Domino’s reveals 1.5 billion pizzas delivered since Spurs last lifted silverware with live billboard

By Georgina Bissett
Contributor
21st May 2025, 12:17pm
Domino's ups the ante for Spurs ahead of the Europa League final by bringing live pizza tracker outside stadium
Domino’s ups the ante for Spurs ahead of the Europa League final by bringing live pizza tracker outside stadium
Domino’s is turning up the heat ahead of the Europa League final, unveiling a live billboard outside Tottenham Hotspur Stadium that cheekily highlights the team’s prolonged silverware drought.

The billboard reveals that Domino’s has delivered well over a billion pizzas - 1,569,226,205 to date – across the UK and Ireland since Spurs last lifted a trophy; that’s enough to cover their home ground a staggering 25,873 times.

A playful nod to just how long it’s been since Spurs’ last triumph, the billboard was unveiled as today marks 17 years, two months and twenty-four days, or 6,279 days, since Tottenham Hotspurs last won a trophy in a 2-1 League Cup final victory over Chelsea at Wembley Stadium in 2008.

The North London team will face Manchester United in the final at the Estadio de San Mamés in Bilbao after a less than impressive Premier League season which has left them languishing near the bottom of the table.

Domino’s ups the ante for Spurs ahead of the Europa League final by bringing live pizza tracker outside stadiumplaceholder image
Domino’s ups the ante for Spurs ahead of the Europa League final by bringing live pizza tracker outside stadium

Izzy Gardener, Domino’s Sports Specialist said: "We’re not taking sides but if Spurs deliver in Bilbao we’ll happily reset the counter to zero. At Domino’s, we always deliver – now it’s their turn to do the same in the final. And of course, all eyes are on Ange… no pressure, mate."

