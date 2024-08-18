Donald Whitaker taking family competitiveness to new levels with show jumping dynasty

Sportsbeat

The 32-year-old is just one of approximately 15 elite show jumpers in his family, with the Whitaker dynasty a widely respected name in the sport

Donald Whitaker is taking the idea of 'family competitiveness' to a whole new level in show jumping.

The sport was first picked up 50 years ago by Whitaker's grandfather and namesake Donald and has since trickled down throughout the majority of the family.

And with the classic sibling spirit shining through, the show jumper noted that the pull of beating his family in competition is motivation itself.

"Growing up, you have the likes of John, my sister, brothers and cousins all going well and being successful.

"It motivates you to want to be like them and to beat them."

Family members John, Robert, Donald and Jack all compete on the prestigious Longines Global Champions Tour and were present for the London leg of the 2024 season, hosted at Chelsea Hospital London.

John was the family victor on the opening day of competition, finishing fourth in one of his events and pipping his nephews and son to the post at the age of 69.

And with the Tour giving British show jumping fans the opportunity to watch the sport in person, John heralded the event for it's success.

"The Global Tour has great locations with great prize money," he said.

"It is fantastic and it's taken the sport to another level with the venues and the atmosphere that it builds.

"The standard of riding and standard of horses is just so good nowadays. The horses and riders back in the day would still be good but there's so many now.

"You get a class of 40 or 50 riders and 45 could win it.

"Obviously the prize money has improved which is good but the sport is so big now. It has grown and grown to make it more professional."

