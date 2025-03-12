Baek Ha Na and Lee So Hee reached the final last time out at the Orléans Masters | Badmintonphoto

Fajar Alfian and Muhammad Rian Ardianto are the defending men’s doubles champions, having won in 2023 and 2024.

Baek Ha Na and Lee So Hee begin their women’s doubles title defence on Day 2 of the YONEX All England Open Badminton Championships 2025.

The South Koreans start off against Priya Konjengbam and Shruti Mishra of India, with the men’s doubles defending champions also in action.

Fajar Alfian and Muhammad Rian Ardianto are looking to claim a historic three-peat and will face Chen Bo Yang and Liu Yi of China in the first round.

Also in men’s doubles action are the second seeds Goh Sze Fei and Nur Izzuddin of Malaysia, who will hope to be the first Malaysian pair to win the men’s doubles title since Koo Kien Keat and Tan Boon Heong in 2007.

They will face Kim Gi Jung and Kim Sa Rang of Korea in the fifth match on 12BET Court.

An Se Young is one of the biggest names taking to court on Day 2 as the 2023 champion and reigning Olympic gold medallist faces Gao Fang Jie of China right after Izzuddin and Goh in the women’s singles.

Elsewhere, India’s PV Sindhu is in action against Kim Ga Eun of South Korea, with their match one of the pick of the games on the Minoru Yoneyama Court.

Two-time men’s singles champion Viktor Axelsen begins his quest for a third trophy late on Day 2 as he faces Lin Chun-Yi of Chinese Taipei.

Axelsen’s Danish compatriot Anders Antonsen also faces a Chinese Taipei opponent as they take on Chi Yu Fen, with the No.2 seed having reached the final of the Petronas Malaysia Open to begin the year.

Home interest comes in the mixed doubles as England’s Estelle van Leeuwen makes her All England debut alongside Callum Hemming.

They face the fourth seeds Yang Po-Hsuan and Hu Ling Fang of Chinese Taipei on Court 3.

At the other end of their careers, Greg and Jenny Mairs begin their final international tournament as they take on Hiroki Midorikawa and Natsu Saito of Japan.

