Dream come true for Elise Thorner at World Athletics Championships

Elise Thorner competes in the 3000m Steeplechase during Day Three of the World Athletics Championships Tokyo 2025 at National Stadium on September 15, 2025 in Tokyo, Japan | Sam Mellish

The Langport runner finished third in her heat in a time of nine minutes 14.37 seconds to automatically progress to Wednesday’s final.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Beaming Elise Thorner said it was a dream come true to make the 3000m steeplechase final after running a personal best at the World Athletics Championships.

The Langport runner finished third in her heat in a time of nine minutes 14.37 seconds to automatically progress to Wednesday’s final.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 24-year-old is enjoying a breakthrough season after moving back to the UK from the University of Florida.

She has settled in Manchester under coach Helen Clitheroe and is thriving.

She won her first Novuna UK Athletics Championships in a record time last month and was delighted with her performance here.

“This is what dreams are made of,” she said.

“I wouldn’t have said I would have got a PB in the heat but when I spoke with my coach, we said we are going to treat this like a final.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This is the Worlds so we are going to put everything out there. I think my last k was really strong and that put me in a PB position. Overall I am really happy with how it went.

“I’m always realistic like this is a world final but just put my nose in it and then I'll be happy.

“If you spoke to me last year, I was eight seconds off the Olympic standard.

“I was absolutely gutted and I never would have imagined that I would be here, let alone making the final so it just means the world.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thorner will be Great Britain’s sole representative in the steeplechase final after teammate Sarah Tait withdrew from her race through injury.

Tait was tripped over the water jump and was unable to continue after an athlete behind landed on her and injured her ankle.

Thorner, whose dad was in the crowd, is an unlikely medal contender but admits she is just happy to be there after a whirlwind season.

“Being in university, there's about 15,000 things going on but I've joined a group and they're a little bit older than me,” she added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“So, I've learned actually how to be a pro athlete now I’ve graduated and can focus. I want to be a good runner but there's actually a lot of components to it.

“They're incredible human beings and just trying to keep up with them is one goal.

“I've been lucky enough to do two Diamond Leagues this year and I think that prepped me more than anything, thinking I can run against these women.”

Novuna is the Title sponsor of the GB & NI Athletics Team. Together, we make the important things happen – on the track, in business and in life. As a trusted finance partner, Novuna helps millions of people and businesses everyday across the UK achieve their goals. Find out more www.Novuna.co.ukand @_novuna