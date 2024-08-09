Drip becomes official partner of Tottenham Hotspur F.C. Women’s team

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The collaboration with disrupter brand Drip is the first-of-its-kind in the Women’s Super League.

Tottenham Hotspur Women is thrilled to announce a fresh partnership, ahead of the 2024/25 season, as Drip becomes the Official Front of Training Wear Partner for the team - marking the start of a vibrant collaboration, rooted in shared values of culture, sustainability and excellence.

The trailblazing natural mineral water brand, co-founded by TV chef and rapper, Big Zuu, launched into the water scene at the end of last year with a splash. Drip has quickly made waves in the water market with standout partnerships and viral content.

Drip’s branding will feature on the front of Tottenham Hotspur Women’s training and travel wear, as the team looks to build on a positive first season under Head Coach Robert Vilahamn, who led the Club to an Adobe Women’s FA Cup Final, and a sixth-place finish in the Barclays Women’s Super League in 2023/24.

The partnership kicks off on 6th August with a collaborative and creative social media launch video, featuring platinum selling, award winning musician and Drip ambassador, AJ Tracey. The team’s return to training will set into motion the partnership.

With Big Zuu at the helm, Drip isn’t just about hydration – it’s a lifestyle and culture movement. Sourced from the pristine depths of England’s South Downs, Drip's water is naturally filtered and enriched with minerals. It’s also the first brand in the UK to offer 500ml water cans filled at source, a testament to its commitment to quality and sustainability.

Drip’s innovative use of aluminium cans, which save 95% of the energy required to produce plastic bottles, aligns seamlessly with Tottenham Hotspur’s green initiatives. The club has made significant strides in reducing its environmental footprint, by eliminating single-use plastic water bottles and powering its Stadium and Training Centre with renewable electricity, sends zero waste to landfill and is committed to net zero by 2040 recognised as the Premier League’s greenest club.

Ryan Norys, Chief Revenue Officer at Tottenham Hotspur, shared his excitement about the partnership: “We are delighted to launch our partnership with Drip. As our Women’s team takes the next step on its journey, Drip’s support is crucial as we push to be one of the most competitive teams in the Women’s Super League.

“Like Tottenham Hotspur, Drip places great importance on sustainability, using infinitely recyclable aluminium cans. We are proud to partner with a brand that shares our values as we prepare for an exciting season ahead.”

Samantha Wilmot, Head of Sport at Drip, emphasized the brand’s focus on supporting women’s football: “At Drip, we’re all about doing things differently and making a positive impact. Choosing to partner with Tottenham Hotspur Women is perfect for Drip, we’re both breaking new ground and planning on making history through our partnership with the club. We believe in the importance of championing women’s sports as a focal point of our partnership efforts as we grow the Drip ecosystem. This collaboration is about more than financial support; it’s about shared values and changing the women’s game like no other brand has before.”

As part of the buzz, platinum selling, award winning musician and Drip ambassador AJ Tracey shared his thoughts on the collaboration; "As a born and bred Spurs fan, I was really excited when Drip announced they were partnering with the club. Drip is the perfect partner to raise the profile of women's football at a club that is connected to culture, sustainability and quality - all of which are Drip's core values. I'm proud to support a partnership that strives to uplift the women's game”.