Duckhams Racing celebrates season-best finish to end BTCC season

Duckhams Racing with Un-Limited Motorsport was delighted to secure a season-best performance at Brands Hatch to end the BTCC season. What started as a mere idea less than 12 months ago has quickly evolved into a competitive force in the paddock.

2024 has been an extraordinary year for the Un-Limited Motosport with Duckhams Racing team, marking Duckhams’ return to one of the world's best-loved, most illustrious and most famous motor racing championships. Thanks to a world-first deal between ITV and TikTok, the championship was broadcast globally to over 17 million viewers this season.

According to the team, racing under the Duckhams banner in the company’s 125th anniversary year has been an immense honour. Duckhams’ commitment to innovation and excellence aligns perfectly with the team’s values, and their backing has empowered the team to reach new milestones on and off the track.

Dave Tyson, Un-Limited Motorsport Team Manager, said: "The final round of the season gave us a fantastic opportunity to showcase both the car's pace and Daryl's skill right from the start. In qualifying, the car’s speed was evident, and we achieved a team and driver-best qualifying result of 8th. In Race 1, the car’s race pace was strong, allowing us to battle with the top group and finish with a season-best 7th.

Overall, 2024 was a great season.”

Duckhams and motorsports have been synonymous with each other during the brand's 125-year legacy. This legacy began with the land-speed record in 1948 and extends to numerous F1, BTCC, British GT, Formula Ford, and BRIC Superbikes championships with celebrated drivers of yesteryear like Colin Chapman, Ayrton Senna, James Hunt, John Surtees and current champions like Dan Cammish, Shaun Balfe, Adam Smalley and Daryl DeLeon.

Daryl DeLeon became the youngest and only Filipino driver in BTCC when he made his debut midway through the 2023 season. In his first full season, he has received praise from around the paddock for his impressive performances and has been cited as a future champion.

Commenting on driving his Duckhams-branded Cupra Leon this year, Daryl said, “As a young driver, it’s inspiring to represent such an iconic brand that has backed so many winners, including in Formula 1, Formula 3, Formula Atlantic and in British and World Rallying. Famous drivers Nigel Mansell, Ayrton Senna and David Coulthard all received backing from Duckhams with its Classic Q and the high performance QXR range of engine oils in the early days of their careers. It’s an honour to add my name to that list.”

Duckhams' Global CMO, Rajat Moitra, said, "Daryl and the Un-Limited Motorsport team have done an exceptional job this season. Alongside Duckhams’ British GT drivers Adam Smalley and Shaun Balfe, who clinched the Silver-Am class title, it has been another successful season on the track. A great British engine oil brand, Duckhams has such an iconic motorsports heritage, packed with so many winners. Here's to driving and winning together for the next 125 years!"

Founded by Alexander Duckham, a natural innovator, successful businessman, and pioneer of modern movement, Duckhams has been making engines move since 1899.