Duncan Scott signs off from Paris 2024 in style with impressive relay leg

Duncan Scott's Olympics have come to an end.

Duncan Scott signed off from the Paris 2024 pool with a fine relay leg

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Duncan Scott will walk away from Paris 2024 as a satisfied man after finishing his Games on a high with a fine performance in the men’s 4x100m medley relay.

Having already won 4x200m freestyle relay gold and individual 200m IM silver, Scott was hoping to sign off with a third medal this week, but had to settle for fourth alongside Oliver Morgan, Adam Peaty and Matt Richards.

The Stirling swimmer managed a split of 51.30 on the butterfly leg, as GB finished behind medallists China, USA and France.

And while that means he remains one medal short of Sir Jason Kenny’s all-time record at the Olympics for Team GB, on eight, Scott was still happy with what the team had achieved.

He said: “It’s a fourth place that we can hold our heads high with. We all put together really good individual performances. There was quality left, right and centre and individual leg-wise I thought we did really well and we can be proud of that.

“I’ve been really grateful for the week I’ve had and the week I’ve been a part of. To finish it with these boys is really special and I’m really proud of what we’ve just done.”

Scott had started off the week in tricky fashion, with the Brits underperforming on the 4x100m freestyle relay, before he missed out on a medal in the 200m freestyle individual on the touch.

But he has bounced back well since then, winning his second Olympic gold medal in the men’s 4x200m freestyle relay before taking silver in the 200m IM behind hometown hero Léon Marchand.

And after closing out the week with this fourth place, Scott was delighted at the way he had bounced back.

He said: “It started quite tough, the 4x1 was not quite where we wanted to be and the 2 free was agonisingly close to a medal. But my back half of the week, I’m really proud of, the 4x2 was excellent and the 2 IM was really close to a lifetime best and it’s as close as I could get to Léon this week. I’m really happy with the way it’s finished.”

Scott may have been swimming alongside Peaty for the final time, with the three-time Olympic champion having recovered and looking in much better shape than when he won individual 100m breaststroke silver earlier this week before being diagnosed with Covid.

Peaty produced the second fastest breaststroke split of the race, behind only China’s Qin Haiyang, even outpacing Marchand – the champion over 200 metres and having battled so hard to make it back to the highest level in the sport, Peaty now has a decision to make over what he does next.

Asked about his future, Peaty admits that he has still not made up his mind over whether he will continue swimming, with his next plan a trip to visit Mel Marshall, his long-time coach, who is relocating to Australia after these Games.

He said: “I'm going to visit her in January, take some time off everything and I don't really know what the answer is.

“I'm taking time, if my family needs me, they need me. I don't know you can't lie to your heart but if it wants it, it wants it.”

