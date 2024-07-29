Duncan Scott will come back quicker as he enters the 200m Olympic final

Duncan Scott will compete in the 200m freestyle final. | Sam Mellish/Team GB

Duncan Scott will compete again in the 200m freestyle final after being pipped to the post in Tokyo by a teammate.

Duncan Scott will enter the final of the 200m freestyle as the second-fastest qualifier as he looks to go one better than in Tokyo three years ago.

Now 27, Scott is looking for his first medal of Paris 2024, and looked in fine form as he recorded a time of 1:44.94, second only to Romanian sensation David Popovici.

In Japan in 2021, Scott was the favourite going into the final, qualifying fastest only to be touched out by compatriot Tom Dean.

Once again, there will be two Brits in the final here, with 2023 world champion Matt Richards getting through in seventh.

And against elite competition, Scott was delighted with his performance.

He said: “It was pretty good. I had a wee look around at 150m and saw I was in a really good place.

“I'm happy with that. It's a few years since I've been in an international field of 200 free of that quality so it's good to get into the 1:44s again this season and secure a good lane for the final

“I'm not really going to think about (2021). It's not really going to probably help me too much.

“I've had really good preparation. But I think I'm going to have to probably go quicker than that if I want a medal. But it was a pretty solid swim, still slower than I did at trials. So I think I need to get around that or be a bit quicker if I want to get in around it. And I'm sure there's plenty of areas I can improve on for the final.”

Looking ahead to the final, Scott expects it to be a tactical battle, even if Popovici has looked the class of the field so far.

And after falling just short in Tokyo, Scott has no intention of letting others dictate the race.

He added: “It's 200 it's pretty cagey. Who's going to make a move? You go off that. So you just need to try and swim your own race, but then also look around at points. Because, if you leave it down to the touch then it's pot luck rather than going out and doing it.”

Elsewhere, Adam Peaty’s bid for an historic third successive gold medal over 100m breaststroke fell just short.

In a race that was billed as a battle between reigning champion Peaty and 2023 world champion Qin Haiyang, it was Italy’s Nicolo Martinenghi who surprised everyone to take gold.

Peaty finished in a dead heat with American Nic Fink as Qin missed the podium altogether.

It has been a remarkable journey for Peaty, who has spent the last three years since his Tokyo success largely out of the pool through either injury or for a break to manage his mental health after struggling with depression and alcohol problems.

The winning time of 59.03 was nearly two seconds off Peaty’s winning time in Tokyo, and slower than he had swum in the semi-final.

But despite missing out on gold by just two hundredths, Peaty was able to take some solace from what he had achieved.

He said: "It has been a very long way back. I look at the score there and you would never think in your wildest dreams that it would be 59 seconds to win it.

"I gave it my absolute all. I executed it as well as I could. It's not about the end goal, it's about the process. It doesn't matter what time it says on the scoreboard, I think in my heart I have already won.

"I'm so happy that I can race against the best in the world and still come joint-second. In my heart I have won, these are happy tears. I gave my absolute best every single day and I cannot be upset about that.

"I'm almost an older man here now. I can't have that relentless pursuit every single day without a sacrifice of some sort - they come in every single form. It's very hard to compete with the younger ones, so I'm very happy with that."

The first race of the night provided the crowning glory for a home superstar as Léon Marchand won his maiden Olympic gold medal.

The Frenchman broke Michael Phelps’ last remaining world record over 400m individual medley last year, and he took down the American’s Olympic record on the way to victory in the event here.

In the first of four individual swims this week, he streaked clear of the field on his way to victory to rapturous support, while Britain’s Max Litchfield suffered the agony of finishing fourth, the third successive time he has done so in this event.