Each Premier League club's most valuable player revealed with surprise Man Utd, Liverpool and Chelsea results

A comprehensive look at who has been the most valuable players at each Premier League club this season

By Charlie Bennett
4 minutes ago

Football fans may have an idea about who has been their club's most influential player this season. Goal records, assists and clean sheets are all metrics used to assess a campaign - but what about points?

The most important Premier League statistic rarely gets used when analysing individuals. Could this be used to pick out who has been an unsung hero for their side? You do not need to be a genius to work out the importance some have on their club's points tally. Erling Haaland, for example, is the division's top scorer with 18 strikes.

But those goals are not enough to place him at the top of City's points-per-game charts. In fact the player who does may take you by surprise...Likewise, there are many stars receiving criticism this season despite making the list. Other nominees include those who performed well, only to get injured - leading to their team suffering a downturn in form.

NationalWorld has profiled the players with the best points-per-game ratio in the Premier League for the 2023-24 season.

William Saliba (points per game: 2.36)

1. Arsenal

William Saliba (points per game: 2.36)

Diogo Jota (points per game: 2.15)

2. Liverpool

Diogo Jota (points per game: 2.15)

Jack Grealish (points per game: 2.55)

3. Manchester City

Jack Grealish (points per game: 2.55)

Alex Moreno (points per game: 1.83)

4. Aston Villa

Alex Moreno (points per game: 1.83)

