Eagles left with mixed emotions after Australia draw

USA head coach Sione Fukofuka was left with mixed emotions after his side played out a thrilling 31-31 draw with Australia at the York Community Stadium

The Eagles battled valiantly, to keep the identity of the second team joining England with a passage out of Pool A up in the air, twice fighting back to take the lead thanks to a brace from Freda Tafuna and scores from Keia Mae Sagapolu, Erica Jarrell-Searcy and Hope Rogers.

Doubles from Desiree Miller and Caitlyn Halse had put Australia in the ascendency, but after falling behind with eight minutes to go, Eva Karpani’s try could only salvage a draw for the team in gold.

Neither team were able to produce a game-winning score, meaning the final round of fixtures sets up a tantalising finale to see who will reach the knockout stages, with USA taking on Samoa, while the Wallaroos face the Red Roses.

“It's bittersweet, isn't it,” said Fukofuka post-match. “We did everything to get back in the game and give ourselves an opportunity to close it out, but unfortunately, we gave a penalty away and gave Australia a chance. I’m really proud of the players that they worked hard to get back in the game but really disappointed with how it ended.

“It was and incredible game. I think you saw that at the end, both groups collapsed to their knees a fair bit. Both teams went hammer and tongs to try and win it the way that they wanted to. Australia went to width. We were a little bit more direct and through the middle. It was a great spectacle for the fans, but you can see what it meant there with a lot of girls in tears at the end of the game.”

England sealed their place in the quarter-finals with a comfortable victory over Samoa, meaning second-place could go down to the wire next weekend, with points difference potentially coming into play.

Fukofuka is pleased his charges are still in with a chance of reaching the knockout stages with one game to go, but knows he will be relying on those from across the pond to do them a favour.

He continued: “We're hoping England put on a pretty good performance and then we’ve got a chance to rack up some points against Samoa if we play to our potential.

"We always knew it was going to take two games out of three games [to progress]. Now it obviously takes the Samoa game and [Australia’s game with] England too, so there’s three games in there. We're excited because we have an opportunity. Now we get to work and obviously polish up for the game against Samoa.”

Australia started the game the brighter of the two sides and scored early on through Miller, before Halse crossed over just before half time to put her team in the ascendency.

But USA flew out of the traps in the second half, scoring five of their six tries in a display which justified why many people have them as their dark horses for the competition.

And Fukofuka explained there was no ‘Any Given Sunday’-style half-time team talk given, rather he just reminded his players how much they wanted to progress.

He added: “To be honest, it was just a question on how much we wanted it. I’m really proud of the girls that they turned things around and really showed how much they wanted that game. They went out there and approached it with the physicality that we've been chasing. They showed really big glimpses and moments where we can convert that physicality into points and really put teams under pressure.”

