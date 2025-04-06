Ealing Trailfinders extend Championship Rugby lead as Bedford beaten

Trailfinders moved to 12 wins from 15 for the season | Action Images via Reuters Connect via Beat Media Group Subscription

Trailfinders beat Ampthill as Doncaster Knights defeated Bedford Blues to see Coventry jump into second place

Ealing Trailfinders extended their lead at the top of the Championship with victory over Ampthill.

Coventry jumped above Bedford Blues into second after defeating Caldy, while Doncaster Knights got the better of the Blues. Cornish Pirates moved into the top half of the table with a win over bottom side Cambridge while Chinnor's Ollie Slevin rescued a draw for his side against Hartpury.

Donny claim the honours in thrilling clash with Blues

Doncaster Knights finished stronger to get the better of Bedford Blues 41-32 in a high-scoring encounter at Castle Park. Bedford quickly found themselves down to 14 when Alfie Garside saw yellow for a high tackle but Michael Le Bourgeois and James Fish got tries for them while the winger was off to make it 12-3.

Knights had to deal with a sin-bin of their own when Semesa Rokoduguni paid the price for a succession of penalties, but as with Blues, they scored while down a man, Logovi’i Mulipola crashing over. Arthur Green got Doncaster’s second, but a Will Maisey penalty made it 15-15 after George Wacocoke became the third man into the bin.

There was still time for further tries before the break, Fred Tuilagi going over for Bedford before Jordan Olowofela hit back with the visitors 22-20 up at half-time. Their task became more difficult early in the second half, Garside pinged for a deliberate knock-on close to his line and receiving a second yellow card as a result.

Doncaster took advantage through Russell Bennett only for Bedford to roar back as Matt Worley and then Tuilagi again, put them 32-27 up. They held onto that lead until the 70th minute when Bennett got his second before a brilliant final score from Obi Ene effectively sealed the game.

Ealing stretch lead at the top with half-century at Ampthill

Ben Harris helped himself to a hat-trick to fire Ealing Trailfinders to a convincing 53-17 win away to Ampthill. Harris got the ball rolling in the first minute, setting up Michael Dykes for the first try, although Ampthill hit back through Josh Barton.

Mike Willemse and Jordy Reid stretched Ealing’s advantage before Rob Farrar brought up the bonus point on 26 minutes, with Trailfinders leading 26-5 at the break. Harris kicked off the second half with a fine individual score, adding a second within five minutes as Trailfinders pulled away.

Vereimi Qorowale got a try back for Ampthill, but further scores for Angus Kernohan and Farrar’s second kept them at arm’s length. And despite a third home try for Valentino Mapapalangi, Harris had the final say, bringing up his hat-trick to push Ealing past 50.

Coventry up to second after comeback win over Caldy

Coventry moved ahead of Bedford Blues in the table thanks to a 49-31 win over Caldy, despite trailing at the break. Tries from Charlie Robson – virtually from kick-off – and Senitiki Nayalo put Coventry 14-7 up, Joe Sproston having crossed for Caldy.

But Ollie Wynn and then Will Robinson ensured it was the visitors who were 21-14 ahead at half-time. Robson started the second half as he had the first, levelling matters with Nayalo following suit either side of a Lewis Barker penalty.

Chester Owen gave Cov some breathing space, which they needed as Tom Sanders brought Caldy back to within four points at 35-31. Josh Barton’s score with nine minutes to go put the result beyond doubt, with Theo Mannion adding gloss to the scoreline with Coventry’s seventh of the game.

Slevin holds his nerve to earn Chinnor share of spoils

Connor Slevin’s penalty with the final kick of the game earned Chinnor a 17-17 draw away to high-flying Hartpury. In a game that was tight throughout, Morgan Passman opened the scoring for the visitors, only for Mat Protheroe and then Harry Short to respond for Hartpury, who led 12-7 at half-time.

A Passman break set up Luke Carter for Chinnor’s second, Slevin converting to put them back in front. That lead lasted barely a minute, as Robbie Smith hit straight back for the home side, who led 17-14 six minutes into the second half.

Hartpury had chances to extend their lead, but it was Chinnor who finished with the momentum. After turning down a couple of chances at three to go for the win, they eventually decided to leave it to Slevin, who made no mistake to secure two points.

Pirates deliver scoring masterclass against Cambridge

Cornish Pirates kept Cambridge at bay to triumph 64-35 against bottom side Cambridge Rugby. The visitors had taken the lead as Morgan Veness scored from a lineout before two tries from Harry Hocking put the Pirates ahead in the 15th minute.

The game see-sawed as Jay Tyack's score was responded to by Will Glister running into the corner to cut the gap before Robin Wedlake sewed up the bonus point for the Pirates. Glister scored again for Cambridge but the Pirates then pulled away with scores from Matt Cannon, Iwan Jenkins and Dan Hiscocks rounded out the half.

Wedlake earned a second try of the game before Matt McNab got in on the scoring action as he went under the posts for Cornish. The game rounded out with James French scoring his first for the hosts with Bruce Houston also going over but it was Cambridge who had the final say Ben Brownlie bought up the bonus point before Ewan Baker sprinted 70m to end a pulsating match.

