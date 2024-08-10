Elinor Barker becomes Wales' most decorated female Olympian

Ed Sykes/SWpix.com

Elinor Barker clinched madison silver alongside Neah Evans

Elinor Barker became Wales’ most decorated female Olympian as she and Neah Evans powered to silver in a thrilling finish to the madison.

Always one of the spectacles of the Games, the chaotic race – with 15 teams of two cyclists competing for points in a series of sprints - came down to the last of 120 laps. The pair were seemingly set for bronze but Evans bolted clear of the chasing pack to upgrade to silver, while Italy took gold.

It is Cardiff cyclist Barker’s fourth Olympic medal – no Welsh woman has won more - and comes days after she was part of the women’s pursuit squad that won bronze. Meanwhile, Evans’ silver ensures every member of Britain’s track cycling team will leave Paris with a medal.

“We really, really wanted gold," said Barker, who was watched by two-year-old Nico in the stands. "We came in as world champions which obviously meant we put that pressure on ourselves. We had a target on our back potentially.

"We said it wouldn't change the way that we raced but it was hard not to feel like we needed to take responsibility for things at times and perhaps that's what we'll pick up in our analysis but also I think - an Olympic medal.

"There are plenty of world champions this week that haven't medalled. I think every single medal is a huge achievement."

Keeping up with the madison is next to impossible – and the most impressive person in the whole race is the spotter who points to the rider in the lead each lap.

Evans and Barker led for the first third of the race, until the Netherlands and then Italy lapped the field – which earns a game-changing 20 points. It appeared Britain would win bronze, until Barker pulled out a phenomenal last lap to win the last sprint – worth 10 points – and catapult them to silver.

“We have done a huge amount of race analysis and it is very rare in the women’s madison that team laps you like that,” Evans added. “But tonight it happened twice, including to the Dutch, and it is super rare.

“I have loved the process of getting here. We wanted to come away with gold and we thought we were capable of it, but I think the madison is so chaotic that even staying up and finishing is an achievement.

“It is never guaranteed. It is nice to do it with my teammates who have worked hard with and share this with.”

Meanwhile, Carmarthen’s Emma Finucane breezed through to the quarter-finals of the women’s sprint. The world champion clocked the second fastest time in the qualifying round, before seeing off Poland’s Marlena Karwacka in the last-32 and Netherland’s Steffie van der Peet in the last-16. She will face Australia’s Kristina Clonan on Saturday.

