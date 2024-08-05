Ellie Aldridge hails 'glorious' day of racing on Olympic debut

Action Images via Reuters

Aldridge won the first-ever women's kite race at the Olympics

Ellie Aldridge hailed a ‘glorious’ day of racing as her Olympic debut got off to a flyer in Marseille.

The Poole native won the first-ever women’s kite race at an Olympic Games, and had two more second places to sit on the same number of points as home hope Lauriane Nolot with five.

Formula kite is making its debut at Paris 2024, and Aldridge arrives having been crowned the European champion in 2023.

“It was a glorious day,” the 27-year-old said. “You wouldn’t have expected it a few hours ago when we were sat on the beach waiting for wind!

“I’m glad we waited because it was stunning. It was a good first day.

“The racing is kind of what I was expecting. The conditions are quite tricky, up and down, a bit wavy and choppy and you’ve got the best girls in the world representing the sport so the top is a bit of a battle.”

Marseille is a marina known for its changeable conditions but the issues over the first few days of racing has been the lack of the wind.

The gusts seem to have finally picked up in time for Aldridge’s regatta and she is taking full advantage as she looks to add to Britain’s medal hall.

Dorset’s Emma Wilson claimed the first medal on the water as the 25-year-old claimed bronze in the women’s windsurfing.

Aldridge’s final race of the first day saw her finish in third but the result does not count to her overall score with each sailor’s lowest score taken off.

Action in the kite continues with four more races on Monday.

She added: “We need consistency in our racing. Races a day for four days is a long event and you need to keep the scores consistent throughout the days to be there and do well at the end.

“When we were about to go out and you have the crowds behind us cheering us on, that was a unique and special feeling.”

