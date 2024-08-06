Ellie Aldridge staying focused amidst delays and disruption at Paris 2024

Action Images via Reuters

Ellie Aldridge has endured a stop and start Olympic campaign at Paris 2024

Ellie Aldridge was left frustrated on the quayside after a disrupted day of sailing at Paris 2024.

The Poole sailor remains in a good position in the women's kite class after recording a fourth-place finish in Monday's only race, with light winds rendering the rest of the day's action impossible.

But the Olympic debutant is determined to stay focus in pursuit of an Olympic medal.

“It was a shame,” Aldridge said. “We had really good wind this morning, I thought we were going to get some really good racing and then it just started dropping a little bit and annoyingly, not enough wind to carry on racing.

“I mean we kind of know the area, the venue, we kind of know what it can be like.

“It has been challenging, it can be tricky to get good racing in for the next few days. I just want to stay focused and yeah, keep trying to get some consistent scores up there.

“I mean once the event starts going and you just want to try and get some consistent results on the board.

“It is a long week although at the rate we are going at the moment, might not be as long as normal but yeah, for me it’s just about consistency.”

The Brit won her maiden women’s kite race at an Olympic Games yesterday alongside two second places in yesterday's races.

Eager to race again, after a promising start, the weather's antics have left the sailors with a bit more free time than they probably would have imagined.

Aldridge said: “We all had wet kites to begin with so there was a bit of time washing them, drying them, making sure your kits are all ready to go out, if you go out again.

“A bit of time chilling, just hanging out with the other girls in the fleet and just yeah, playing some games.”

