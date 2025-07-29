Els launches new Portuguese golf club alongside Montgomerie and Duval

Els, who won the US Open in 1994 and 1997 and two Open crowns in 2002 and 2012, invited Montgomerie and Duval to play the course

Ernie Els was delighted to see his new Portuguese golf club launched in style alongside two all-time greats of the game and an array of sporting royalty.

The four-time major champion played a nine-hole exhibition to open the Els Club Vilamoura with Scottish legend Colin Montgomerie and 2001 Open Champion David Duval.

Els Club Vilamoura, is a championship-standard 18-hole golf course, designed by Els, that features a luxury clubhouse and signature amenities such as the 261 Bar, and was built on the previous Victoria course, which hosted the Portugal Masters from 2007 to 2022.

Els, who won the US Open in 1994 and 1997 and two Open crowns in 2002 and 2012, invited Montgomerie and Duval to play the course, as well as Portuguese Champions League winner Luis Figo and former England striker Peter Crouch.

Els said of his new club: “I’ve been coming to Vilamoura for many years, I’ve spent many summers with my family here and we just love Portugal.

“Golf is in a pretty sweet spot at the moment and [creating this course] has been a really nice venture.

“We want the conditions to be absolutely perfect and for people to have a great experience and good food.”

Els Club, Vilamoura has been built in partnership with English investment fund Arrow Global and management company DETAILS and is the first private-members club in the Algarve.

Membership is extended only to those proposed by founder members or those invited by the club.

During a press conference on the morning of the Els Club launch, it was also announced the course would host the new PGA Champions Tour event, the Portugal Invitational after signing a five-year deal.

The first edition of the event is set to be held between 31 July to 2 August 2026 and has been brought about through the work of The PGA Tour Champions, Arrow Global Group and Turismo de Portugal and Turismo de Algarve.

A field of 78 players will be welcomed to the new track with the likes of Bernhard Langer and Miguel Ángel Jimenez set to compete at the event that boasts a whopping prize purse of £2.23million ($3m).

PGA Tour Champions President Miller Brady said: “This Tour is a global showcase of the game’s legendary players, and we know the great golf fans in Portugal and throughout Europe will welcome the opportunity to watch them compete in person at The Els Club Vilamoura.”

Els added: ‘It’s wonderful to see those plans now coming to fruition and we’re grateful to PGA TOUR Champions President Miller Brady, the team at Arrow Global Group and Turismo de Portugal and Turismo de Algarve, for sharing in our vision and bringing this exciting new tournament here.”

Vilamoura is just a 25-minute drive from Faro airport, which boasts connections to 90 airports worldwide, and is also just a two-hour drive from Lisbon.

The resort is rich in culture, gastronomy and outdoor activities and is home to its famous marina which is a multiple winner of the Yacht Harbour Association’s Best International Marina award.

Montgomerie said: “The golf course is superb, and the clubhouse is fantastic. It’s not just a course for the present; it’s a course for the future as well,” while Duval added: “It'll be much anticipated for everybody on the Champions Tour, and I struggle to see how it won't be a huge success a year from now.”

