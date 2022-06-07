Emma Raducanu retired after just 30 minutes in opening match at Nottingham Open but Maria Sakkari has rushed to defend the tennis star currently struggling with form and injury

The young British tennis star Emma Raducanu was recently forced to retire in her first round match at the Nottingham Open after just seven rounds.

The 19-year-old was playing 29-year-old Swiss tennis player Viktorija Golubic and had her trainer on the court in the very first changeover and eventually retired after only 33 minutes on the court.

Raducanu was knocked out of the second round of the French Open by Aliaksandra Sasnovich and had hoped that Nottingham would provide grass court practice ahead of Wimbledon later in June.

The young tennis star first joined the WTA tour at the Nottingham Open in 2021 and hit the headlines after reaching the last 16 of Wimbledon before going on to become the first ever qualifier to win the US Open later in September.

With her current injury status, concerns have been raised as to whether the world number 12 will be able to attend the All Lawn Tennis Club later this month.

What is Emma Raducanu’s injury?

At the first changeover of the match, Raducanu called down her trainer for what appeared to be abdominal pain.

The second seed at the tournament had her serve broken immediately but fought back to break her opponents serve but was seen clutching her left side in pain mid-rally.

She continued on for the next few games only to continue receiving treatment from her physio in the allocated changeover times.

After her third-round of treatment, Raducanu spoke to the umpire and retired the match.

The world number 55, Golubic, will go straight through to the second-round where she will face Heather Watson.

After the match, Golubic said: “I’m kind of shocked a little bit. I’m still in my match focus bubble. I didn’t expect this to happen. I feel very sorry for Emma, I was looking forward to a really tough challenge.

“This centre court is so beautiful, I really wanted to stay on it. Unfortunately it had to end like that. It’s not a nice way to end (for Emma). Hopefully she recovers.”

What has Maria Sakkari said about Raducanu?

Raducanu has been facing a lot of struggles regarding form and injury, but the Greek tennis player Maria Sakkari rushed to Raducanu’s defence saying she needs time to adjust to life on the WTA Tour.

Speaking to the PA news agency, Sakkar said: “I don’t really know her that well, but people don’t give enough credit to her. She has been playing good. It’s not easy, if you exclude the US Open, she is 19. It takes time.

“The level at WTA is very, very high, so it is going to take time for her and every young player just to get used to the level.

“She had a three-week tournament in New York and I think now what she is doing is the right thing. It took me a lot of time because my breakthrough was later than other players. Everyone has different times to break through. For me it was two or three years until I got used to the Tour - it always takes time.”

When is Wimbledon?