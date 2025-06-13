Emma Raducanu reclaims British no.1 title after soaring into Queen's quarter-finals

Luke Walker/Getty Images for LTA

Emma Raducanu continued her successful start to the grass-court season with a commanding 6-4 6-1 victory over Rebecca Sramkova to book her spot in the quarter-finals at Queen's.

The 22-year-old had British hopes on her shoulders after Katie Boulter and Heather Watson had both suffered defeats earlier in the day at the Andy Murray Arena. And she delivered in style, with a straight sets win in West Kensington.

Live rankings had already put Raducanu above Boulter and back to the title of British No.1 earlier in the competition, but she only further cemented her name with a second round performance.

"I'm so happy with today’s match," she said. “Rebecca is really tricky to play as she can light up the court so it's difficult to stay on the whole time. But I'm really happy with how I could hold on and regroup and then be really clinical with the second.

"[Being British No.1] is nice but it's not the most important thing for me. With Katie being in front it was nice to have something to chase but I'm sure it will be the same for her now."

An expert three opening games injected a brilliant confidence into the home favourite, who held off a couple of nerves and three break points to win her fourth game in a row. Sramkova, on the other hand, seemed to be crumbling under the pressure, unable to get any hold on the match early on.

What seemed to be a hiccup towards the end of the first set saw the Slovakian use her power to make a break and deny the Brit a 6-0 set. But errors started to creep into the Brit’s play from there, with her first serve starting to fail, and Sramkova suddenly won four games in a row.

Raducanu rallied back to take the set 6-4, sending her opponent to the other side of the court in a defiant point. "I think I was locked in at the start but I wouldn't say it was my cleanest performance throughout," she said. "Even in the second set, there were a couple second serve returns that I probably wouldn't usually miss but I think I was a also gaining a lot of wins from taking the ball on, so I can't be too down on myself."

Sramkova struggled with her own serve throughout the match, showing her frustrations on court as Raducanu broke early in the second set to go ahead once more and win three games in a row. Her second break came courtesy of a stunning drop shot early on in the game, her opponent struggling to play any type of similar style and falling behind due to her errors.

Once again, Raducanu soared four sets ahead before her opponent made her first dent, with the Brit showing impressive movement on court to take control. And with two match points on the break, Raducanu delivered a convincing win and sealed her spot in the last eight. She will now face number one seed Qinwen Zheng for a spot in the semi-finals.

