Emma Thomas overcomes pain to complete Defender Burghley Horse Trials

Emma Thomas, riding Icarus X, during the cross country phase at the Defender Burghley Horse Trials, in the parkland of Burghley House last year.

Thomas sustained a ruptured thigh muscle just a week before the famed 5* event in Lincolnshire

Rider Emma Thomas battled through pain to complete the gruelling Defender Burghley Horse Trials for a second year running.

Leamington Spa’s Thomas, 25, sustained a ruptured thigh muscle just a week before the famed 5* event in Lincolnshire.

Atop the leaderboard was Olympic gold medallist Ros Canter, who put the finishing touches to her spectacular summer by adding a first Burghley crown and third 5* triumph to the team eventing title she captured in Paris.

Thomas’ hopes of troubling the leaders were dealt a major blow by her late injury setback but she made a remarkable recovery to finish 36th, 18 places down on her debut run last year.

“I’m mostly pleased, Icarus made Burghley once again feel easy, which is slightly terrifying, there’s just a bit of homework to do with breaking,” she said.

“My leg is sore, it’s held up better than expected. I’ve been really lucky with the volunteer physio on site, so I’ve had physio twice a day all week and that’s really helped get me through.”

It was Thomas’ other advanced horse, The Buzz Factor, who caused the injury, and she joked that it might have been a reaction to being left behind for the trip to Burghley.

“I think he was annoyed that he wasn't here – if I’m not going, you’re not going either,” she quipped.

“He was bucking on the end of the lead ropes and turned round and kicked me, but he wasn’t aiming for me.

“It’s taken a lot of icing, a lot of strapping, a lot of lasering, I felt it a little bit going off the drops round the cross-country but at least I don’t have to kick very hard on him.”

Fellow Leamington Spa eventer Laura Collett was also in attendance on the final day at Burghley, celebrating with spectators following her victory in Paris.

Still firmly an up-and-comer in the sport, Thomas’ impressive debut last year helped change her life with a flurry of interest from owners and sponsors.

In 11-year-old stallion Icarus, Thomas has a very willing horse and one she hopes will keep improving with experience.

“We’re still not all the way there with him, I’ve done a lot of homework since Bramham where he ran off with me and it was better but he’s so talented he doesn’t need to have a run out,” she added.

“It’s all a mental game for him, his brain is going a million miles an hour so I just want him to take a breath.

“But I’m so privileged to have a horse that is talented enough to run that far and finish so well, I don’t want to complain too much.”

