Emma Wiggs continues bid for third Paralympic title at Paris 2024

Wiggs is revelling in the large crowd at the Paris Paralympics

Emma Wiggs is feeling powerful on her journey to a possible third Paralympic title at Paris 2024.

The Diseworth para canoe athlete qualified for the VL2 final with a time of 1:00:95 before adding a KL2 semi-final appearance in a time of 52:74.

Wiggs admitted that she was more than proud with her back-to-back performances in the two boats, but it was sat on the start line and hearing the roaring crowd cheering her on that brought that feeling of power in Paris.

“What a morning, what a venue, what a crowd," she said.

"It is not often para-canoe get a whole stand full of people cheering, so it is incredible to show the world what it is all about.

“I have done a lot of visualisation back in Nottingham, imagining beautiful, sunny Paris and a stand full of people. It was really powerful to sit on the startline and see that come to life.

“Personally, I am happy with my races. The va’a went really well, it has not been an easy year in either boat, but I am happy with it. And then the kayak was everything I had, so I nearly got it.

“I now just need to make the final on Sunday, and anything can happen in a final.

“I am a really strong visualiser, I have photos and have imagined the stands full of people. I even spoke to them before the race, and I said ‘right, let’s do this’ and it was really powerful – and it made me feel quite calm.”

Visualisation is going to be needed for Wiggs who has three days of back-to-back competition in Paris, competing across the two boats.

She might have seen the perfect start to her campaign but admitted that the packed schedule is going to be difficult to manage, hoping that she can keep her momentum and push it forward into a possible two finals in Paris.

"It is going to be a challenge, but it is a real opportunity and a real privilege to race in two boats," she added.

"I am proud to do that for the team and I am hoping to keep the momentum going and do really well on Sunday.

“I am really happy with how I executed today's runs, I will go back and look at it and tweak a few things but I am ultimately very happy and hopeful I can deliver for the team."

