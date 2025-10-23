England and Wales head coaches shine a light on lasting legacy of Euro 2025

Chase

England Women’s Head Coach Sarina Wiegman and Wales Women’s Head Coach Rhian Wilkinson have shone a light on the lasting legacy of the Women’s EURO 2025, and the impact it’s had in inspiring the next generation.

The two inspirational leaders met with local beneficiaries of the Chase football coaching programme this week, to discuss how their teams’ participation and success on the pitch are encouraging not just future players, but also future coaches.

New research*, commissioned by Chase, reveals the ripple effect this summer’s tournament has had across the U.K. Almost half of the U.K. population (45%) believe it will drive increased interest in football coaching as a career pathway.

Seven in 10 (70%) think the tournament will increase grassroots participation in women’s football, while 62% believe it will lead to more female coaches. Among female coaches themselves, more than half (56%) said watching high-profile women’s coaches on TV has given them the confidence to continue their own coaching journey.

The Chase football coaching programme is helping to inspire more people to get into football coaching in communities across the UK by providing fully funded access to introductory coaching qualifications and professional coaching bursaries for people from low-income backgrounds across England, Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales.

By improving access to fully funded coaching qualifications, Chase is helping individuals unlock their potential by developing transferable skills that can support their careers and increase representation in coaching to inspire future generations.

Sarina Wiegman, England Women’s Head Coach, said: “It’s been fantastic to hear about how the success of the Lionesses has inspired more women and girls to play football and gain the confidence to start coaching. Initiatives like the Chase football coaching programme are helping create more opportunities for people to get involved, so I’d encourage anyone thinking about coaching to give it a try”.

Rhian Wilkinson, Wales Women’s Head Coach, said: “It was brilliant to meet a local grassroots coach who’s helping create new opportunities for girls in her community. Visibility is so important; when young girls see women playing and coaching on the world stage, it gives them the belief that they can do it too. We need more of those examples in every community, to show the next generation what’s possible, which is why the Chase football coaching programme is so important.”

Deborah Keay, Chief Marketing Officer at Chase, said: “When we launched the Chase football coaching programme, our goal was to create lasting impact across the UK. These findings show that major tournaments are an incredible catalyst for change, inspiring more people to pursue coaching and helping build a stronger future for the women’s game. By removing barriers, we can support the next generation of coaches who will inspire players both on and off the pitch.”

For more information the Chase football coaching programme, visit: https://www.chase.co.uk/gb/en/chase-football-coaching-programme/