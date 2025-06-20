England Captain Ben Stokes sticks with Ollie Pope despite recent criticism as they face India for the Anderson Tendulker Trophy
The new Indian Captain has made three major changes with bringing in Sai Sudharsan, Dhruv Jurel and Arshdeep Singh who were chosen over expected picks, Karun Nair and Prasidh Krishna.
“We know its going to be tough, India always are. Bumrah is going to be a threat, and I have no doubt that whatever team that Gill chooses they will be quality players.” Said Ben Stokes.
Headingley traditionally supports pace early and spin later, making the toss crucial. England’s seam trio Woakes, Carse, Tongue and Overton, will look to strike hard. India counters with Bumrah, Siraj, and debutant Arshdeep Singh, offering a balanced attack. It is clear that Stokes wants to finish India off early before they have chance to recover and become comfortable, as he said,
“It’s going to be tough with the weather expecting to be 30-degrees, but it is the north so it might be cooler. Having Woakes back is such a boost, I think I am correct in thinking that when we have had Woakes in the team we have not lost. So, it goes to show how important he is to the team.”
This encounter pits England's aggressive "Bazball" approach and home advantage against India’s fresh but talented side. Expect a tight contest, with both spirits high and conditions ripe for fast bowlers. Toss winner could dictate the early narrative - making today's call a key moment.
Both teams will be playing for the Anderson Tendulker Trophy to commemorate the England and India five-day test, named after England legend James Anderson and Indian legend Sachin Tendulker.