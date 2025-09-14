England continue winning streak to book Rugby World Cup semi-final

Weather conditions in Bristol made this clash with Scotland feel more like a Six Nations encounter in the depths of winter, and England were simply too strong as they eased to a 40–8 victory. | World Rugby

Weather conditions in Bristol made this clash with Scotland feel more like a Six Nations encounter in the depths of winter, and England were simply too strong as they eased to a 40–8 victory.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

England continued their relentless winning streak in unrelenting rain to book their place in the Rugby World Cup semi-finals.

Weather conditions in Bristol made this clash with Scotland feel more like a Six Nations encounter in the depths of winter, and England were simply too strong as they eased to a 40–8 victory.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scotland had been urged to summon the spirit of Braveheart in a match where the odds always appeared stacked against them. But this Battle of Bristol was ultimately no Bannockburn.

In four games they have scored 248 points and conceded just 25 — a stark statistic that no other team in the competition has come close to matching.

If England’s first two matches against the USA and Samoa showcased all their running rugby skills, the last two weeks have been all about the grind. Of the last 13 tries they have scored, ten have come from the forwards.

The Red Roses will now face France for a place in the final next weekend, with defending champions New Zealand and world number two side Canada on the other side of the draw.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Les Bleus looked far from their best in an edgy quarter-final encounter with Ireland, but their narrow one-point defeat to England in the Six Nations earlier this year is the closest they have been pushed in a record-breaking run of 31 matches.

"It was just great to be back out there with the girls, it's now time to turn it up another gear," said captain Zoe Aldcroft, back in action after missing two games through injury.

"It's been hard being on the sidelines but it's also been a joy to watch too. I think we stepped up despite the weather conditions, we didn't stop putting pressure on Scotland.

"We are excited to get into this week and prepare as much as we can to get us in a good position for this weekend."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Australia gave England an early scare in their pool match last week until quality told, and Scotland adopted a similar blueprint.

Without a win against their Auld Enemy in 26 years, their path to victory was narrow and relied on keeping discipline, eradicating errors, and making a fast start.

They were rewarded with three points from their first entry inside the Red Roses’ 22, Helen Nelson converting the simplest of penalties from in front of the posts.

But England are a team in the image of their Kiwi coach John Mitchell: teak-tough, with the ability to soak up pressure and punch back harder.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Megan Jones is the embodiment of that philosophy, a terrier-like centre who never stops running or tackling from whistle to whistle.

She was creating the gaps, and it was England’s forwards who put them ahead for a lead they never lost — first Kelsey Clifford and then player of the match Morwenna Talling bulldozing over from close range.

While the biggest cheer may have been reserved for Ilona Maher sculling a pint in the crowd alongside Mary Earps, England were content simply to rack up points on the pitch.

Fly-half Holly Aitchison, making her first start of the tournament after being sidelined with an ankle injury, showed no signs of rustiness with her kicking from both hand and tee.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In conditions Scots would describe as dreich, both teams struggled with handling errors, and Scotland’s line-out wilted in the weather.

England remained patient and seized their chances when they came, Abby Dow touching down in the corner after the forwards had again laid the foundation, and Clifford adding a second just before half-time.

Ali Cokayne’s beloved Aston Villa may not be able to buy a goal, but she added to the scoreboard with an early second-half try, Scotland’s blue stretched thinner and thinner with every Red Rose sortie forward.

Aitchison took her match points tally to 15 with a try to add to her five conversions, playing the whole game in a major boost ahead of next week's semi-final. To their credit Scotland kept fighting against the tide and deserved their late try consolation through Rhona Lloyd.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"After today we are very confident but we will but our heads down and go again next week," said Talling.

"It's always massive to play my best rugby, that's what this tournament is about and I think it gets us to play our best rugby.

"It was really good, the weather wasn't great. We put our best foot forward."

With more than 400,000 tickets already sold, and prices starting at just £5 for children and £10 for adults, fans are encouraged to secure their tickets now via tickets.rugbyworldcup.com