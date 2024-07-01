Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Bellingham Bicycle kick and Kane header spared Southgate’s blushes on Sunday, but what else did we discover from England’s last-minute turnaround against Slovakia?

Methods to the madness?

Gareth Southgate attempted to make a late substitution with Ivan Toney making a 94th minute appearance who went on to assist Kane’s extra time header. Although not praised by a disgruntled Danny Murphy on commentary and millions of fans across the country, Toney put in a sterling extra time performance. Holding up play, winning fouls and causing trouble in the Slovakian backline. The England gaffer also provided a plethora of tactical changes shifting players out of position with Eberechi Eze applying his trade at left wing back. England did get the result. Opening the door to the question, did Southgate get this one right?

Phil Foden struggles at left wing

Southgate’s enormous decision to leave behind the likes of Marcus Rashford and Jack Grealish has been the greatest talking point of the Euro’s so far. Can Foden adapt to the left wing and make the cut? The answer thus far has been no. Foden’s inclination to drift in has forced Kieran Trippier to adopt a wingback style role bombing up and down the touchline to create space in a congested midfield. A position that looks uncomfortable, frequently putting him on his weaker left foot and using his limited pace down the flank. England’s build-up always seems to crumble down the left hand side and moving the Man City midfielder is a must to aid England’s chances of Euro success.

Jude Bellingham is England’s clutchest player

Every England fan remembers the moment. A long throw from Kyle Walker flies into the box, a flick on from Marc Guehi and a brilliant acrobatic effort from the man of the moment. Jude Bellingham. After a stunning season at Real Madrid expectations were high for the midfield maestro. It may not have been his greatest shift in an England shirt but he did register England’s first shot on goal and it may have saved Southgate’s bacon, and the embarrassment of a football-mad nation. One things for certain, if England are to progress Bellingham will be the player that makes the difference.

Bukayo Saka is a ‘Swiss army knife’

Saka’s performance summed up the kitchen sink attitude of England towards the end of normal time. Over 120 minutes Arsenal’s star man played in three different positions, right wing, Left back and eventually moved to right wing back. The wing back tandem of Eberechi Eze and Saka did work however. The 22-year-old must receive his flowers for an adaptable, brilliant performance, fulfilling each role without any complaints.

England need Luke Shaw

Another controversial pick from Southgate was Man United’s Luke Shaw. Injured for much of the 2023-2024 season, the 28-year-old has played just 15 games this season and was nursing an injury coming into the tournament, just returning to the bench. Keiran Trippier has been forced to deputise at left back and as aforementioned that has proven to be a difficult task for the Newcastle man. Unlike Trippier, Luke Shaw is naturally left footed and proven at left back. If fully fit, he would strengthen the English defense and may even provide a greater attacking threat. As seen by his goal against Italy in Euro 2021. (could embed a video of the goal here).

Another talking point from the match was the performances of both Kobbie Mainoo and Marc Guehi who continue to prove they belong in this stacked team of English superstars.

Notably, Southgate called for consistency in his line-ups prior to the knockout stages. The victory against Slovakia was anything but, with England struggling for four games on the trot. Players were moved out of position all over the pitch and the formation switched frequently. Furthermore, defensive mistakes and a lack of attacking threat continued to trouble the three lions.