England footballer announces second set of twins
The couple have been together since 2020 and gave birth to their first child Leo a year later in 2021.
Their first set of twins, Delilah and Rome, were born in the summer of 2023, just one day after Maddison’s £40 million move from Leicester to Spurs.
Maddison and Alexa announced that they are expecting a second set of twins via an Instagram post on Monday morning.
Fellow footballers and celebrities were quick to offer their congratulations to the couple. Singer Olly Murs wrote: “Wow twins again!! Unbelievable. Huge Congratulations.” Maddison’s England teammate Jack Grealish said: “Congrats both. Unbelievable.”
The probability of having two sets of twins in the same family is estimated to be 1 in 50,000.
Despite this, Roger Federer, Elon Musk, Nick Cannon and Joan Lunden are all among the celebrity parents who have already achieved the incredible feat.