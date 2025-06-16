England footballer announces second set of twins

Tottenham Hotspur star James Maddison and his partner Kennedy Alexa have announced on Instagram that they are expecting their second set of twins.

The couple have been together since 2020 and gave birth to their first child Leo a year later in 2021.

Their first set of twins, Delilah and Rome, were born in the summer of 2023, just one day after Maddison’s £40 million move from Leicester to Spurs.

Maddison and Alexa announced that they are expecting a second set of twins via an Instagram post on Monday morning.

Fellow footballers and celebrities were quick to offer their congratulations to the couple. Singer Olly Murs wrote: “Wow twins again!! Unbelievable. Huge Congratulations.” Maddison’s England teammate Jack Grealish said: “Congrats both. Unbelievable.”

The probability of having two sets of twins in the same family is estimated to be 1 in 50,000.

Despite this, Roger Federer, Elon Musk, Nick Cannon and Joan Lunden are all among the celebrity parents who have already achieved the incredible feat.

