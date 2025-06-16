England footballer announces second set of twins

Tottenham Hotspur star James Maddison and his partner Kennedy Alexa have announced on Instagram that they are expecting their second set of twins.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The couple have been together since 2020 and gave birth to their first child Leo a year later in 2021.

Their first set of twins, Delilah and Rome, were born in the summer of 2023, just one day after Maddison’s £40 million move from Leicester to Spurs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Maddison and Alexa announced that they are expecting a second set of twins via an Instagram post on Monday morning.

Tell us your news

Fellow footballers and celebrities were quick to offer their congratulations to the couple. Singer Olly Murs wrote: “Wow twins again!! Unbelievable. Huge Congratulations.” Maddison’s England teammate Jack Grealish said: “Congrats both. Unbelievable.”

The probability of having two sets of twins in the same family is estimated to be 1 in 50,000.

Despite this, Roger Federer, Elon Musk, Nick Cannon and Joan Lunden are all among the celebrity parents who have already achieved the incredible feat.