One of England’s star players could be in hot water with Euro2024 officials thanks to a gesture he made after scoring - despite saying he has nothing but respect for the Slovakian players.

England midfielder Jude Bellingham is being investigated by UEFA over a gesture he made after scoring a late equaliser against Slovakia.

The Real Madrid star appeared to gesture toward the Slovakian bench after his overhead kick brought England level in the dying seconds of injury time in Gelsenkirchen.

UEFA released a statement on Monday which said: “A UEFA ethics and disciplinary inspector will conduct a disciplinary investigation regarding a potential violation of the basic rules of decent conduct by the English Football Association player, Jude Bellingham, having allegedly occurred in the scope of this match.

“Information on this matter will be made available in due course.”