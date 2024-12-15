England legend reacts to new world’s Top 100 Men’s Rugby Players 2024 list

Antoine Dupont

England rugby legend, Ben Kay has shared his views on the world’s Top 100 Men’s Rugby Players and the English contingent within it, following the recent publication of the list, which has been compiled by leading global rugby site, RugbyPass.

The list itself has been curated by a selection of RugbyPass’ journalists in locations all over the world - covering both the northern and southern hemispheres - and is also informed by the latest Opta data.

Taking the top spot for 2024 is French star, Antoine Dupont, the talismanic scrum half, with 55 international caps, who has been at the heart of recent successes for France and his club team, Toulouse. Dupont also recently helped his nation win Gold in the Rugby Sevens at this year’s Paris Olympic Games.

In second place is Cheslin Kolbe, who played a crucial role in the Springboks’ Rugby World Cup 2023 win, with his compatriots, Pieter-Steph du Toit, (3rd) and Eben Etzebeth (4th), with New Zealand star, Ardie Savea, making up the top five. The player breakdown in terms of the global representation also sees the list dominated by South Africa and New Zealand:

Former England player, Ben Kay

● South Africa – 18

● New Zealand – 16

● Ireland – 14

● France – 11

● England – 8

● Argentina – 7

● Australia – 7

● Scotland - 7

● Italy - 4

● Fiji – 4

● Wales – 3

● Georgia – 1

Discussing Dupont’s number one ranking, former England second row, Ben Kay, said: “I agree he’s number one. Theoretically, you could drop him into any team in the world and he would make a big impact. I think I once called him ‘a Swiss army knife’ as he does a little bit of everything. He will compete over the ball, he’s one of the best at tackling, his vision is superb, he's got unbelievable strength defensively, and as I say, you'd slot him into any team in the world and he would make them better.”

Regarding the English contingent, representing the red rose are: Marcus Smith (17), Immanuel Feyi-Waboso (20), Maro Itoje (21), Jack Willis (34), Ben Earl (50), Owen Farrell (64), Ellis Genge (77) and Courtney Lawes (92).

Rugby World Cup 2023 winner Ben Kay felt that despite no England players making the top ten there is much promise with some of England’s stars on the list. He said: “There are players on there that are undoubtedly world-class, although maybe not at the peak of their powers at the moment - particularly some of the England players.

“The highest England player on the list is Marcus Smith at 17 and off the back of the Autumn Nations Series - where he was England's best player - I don't think you can argue with that. Then again, put him in a side that's performing better, and if he plays in the same way as he has done recently, then maybe he slides up the list a bit.

“Immanuel Feyi-Waboso at 20 deserves to be right up there. He’s one of the guys that shone massively in the Autumn Nations Series and I think if we give it a couple more years, he could genuinely be England's best player.

Despite making the semi-finals of last year’s Rugby World Cup, the side has endured a torrid run in 2024, placing 3rd in the Six Nations, Steve Borthwick’s side has lost seven games, including five consecutive defeats.

Kay believes that England’s lacklustre form has impacted individual performers but he is optimistic that if the team turns its fortunes around its stars can climb the rankings,

Kay said: “With Maro Itoje [21], he's not the player that he was four years ago, he is only probably this high in the list because of his history - a real world class player. But, on current form and if he was new on the scene, he probably wouldn’t be as high as 21. Like, I say though, four years ago, he would have been top 10 - and he could still get back up there if his form returns.

“Jack Willis [34] - with him it's funny because it’s one of those occasions where when your team's not performing that well, or your international side's not doing well and you're not in it, your stock rises. I was convinced, having spoken to him and knowing sort of what a great guy he is, that he was going to be an England captain. In any case, he definitely deserves his spot there.”

Kay does believe some England stars were unlucky to miss the cut. He said: “Someone that potentially could have been on there, but didn't feature in the Autumn Nations Series because he got injured is Ollie Chessum, he could’ve had a massive autumn for England. Another player who has been exceptional this year is Sam Underhill; he's also been brilliant for Bath.”