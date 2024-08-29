Youngs and Cole run rugby training session | RFU

Ben Youngs and Dan Cole stress the importance of RFU player registrations and run a training session in Scunthorpe

Legendary England duo Ben Youngs and Dan Cole have thrown their weight behind an RFU campaign to increase player registration across the country.

From this season, all players in all formats of the game will be required to register themselves annually to play for RFU member clubs.

The new system is a particularly straightforward task that takes only a few minutes, easing the burden on volunteers. And it is something that applies not only at grassroots level but also to the top end of the pyramid, with England prop Cole explaining why it is so important.

He said: “Rugby’s future needs as many people playing as possible. It’s important to get everyone signed up and I know the RFU are running competitions to see who can get as many players registered as possible and you can win a prize. It’s a small thing to do in pre-season, it takes 5-10 minutes and it’s important for rugby.

“Volunteers run a lot of the important stuff in teams. They can only do so much though and as players, we want to play the game, so it’s a small thing that we can do, to sign up.”

Cole ran a training session alongside Leicester Tigers teammate Youngs, with whom he hosts the podcast, For the Love of Rugby.

And Youngs echoed the thoughts of his podcast co-host in terms of the value of player registration.

He said: “It’s really important. It’s one of those things, rugby is part of the community.

“One good thing, if you register and are involved, on the days that it’s a bit wet and windy and you don’t want to be out there, it pushes you to do it, you’ve made that commitment.”

Scunthorpe play in Regional North East 1 division, with coach Tony Roberts overseeing the men’s first team.

And he was thrilled to have Cole and Youngs down at the club to impart their wisdom to his players during a pre-season training session.

He said: “It’s been amazing. It’s not just been the day; it’s also been the lead-up since we found out the boys were coming down. It created a buzz around the club. You’ve got two England legends, Leicester legends, British & Irish Lions legends coming down to impart some of their knowledge to grassroots players.

“It’s really straightforward. It really is just a couple of clicks on the website, and they are ready to go. It’s taken a bit of onus off the admin of the club. People like me who had to register everyone last year, it’s now in the hands of the players and their own rugby journey.”

Ethan Taylor, who plays fly-half for Scunthorpe explained why it is so important for players to register and be part of a rugby club.

He added: “It’s really good for your mental health, getting around the boys and having a really good time. Even if you’re going through a difficult time, you can come down to your local rugby club and catch up with all your friends.”

